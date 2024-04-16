Argentina's International Remittance Market Experiences Robust Growth; Significant Trends Forecast Through 2028

Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Argentina International Remittance Market Business and Investment Opportunities - Analysis by Transaction Value & Volume, Inbound and Outbound Transfers to and from Key States, Consumer Demographics - Q1 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering



The international remittance market in Argentina has exhibited substantial growth, with key insights indicating a continuous upward trajectory. The inbound remittance market has notably risen by 29.9% in 2023, reaching a transaction value of US$ 2.04 billion in 2024. This growth momentum is projected to endure, with anticipated advancements yielding a CAGR of 13.7% from 2024 to 2028.





Parallelly, the outbound remittance sector has experienced a growth rate of 4.2% during 2023, with the market reaching a transaction value of US$616.6 million in 2024. Projections suggest a steady growth pattern with a CAGR of 2.6% over the same forecast period.





The international remittance market in Argentina has been meticulously analyzed, covering key areas such as transaction value and volume across inbound and outbound remittances, average transaction values, and consumer demographics. The market opportunity by channel has been detailed, segmenting digital, mobile, and non-digital channels, thereby offering valuable insights for businesses and investors.



Market Opportunities across Key Regions and Consumer Profiles



Further dissection of the data reveals diverse opportunities across key sending countries and states within Argentina, offering a clearer picture of consumer profiles that include age, income, and occupation of both senders and beneficiaries, as well as the purpose behind the remittances. Such depth of analysis is crucial for stakeholders to understand and leverage emerging trends.



Strategic Market Forecasting Aids Future Planning



With strategic forecasting, the report's insights into Argentina’s international remittance market are not just reflective of the current landscape but also allow for informed planning and decision-making for future market growth and potential investment opportunities.



This extensive analysis provides businesses and investors with critical data-driven insights, to better comprehend the competitive landscape and to craft strategic initiatives aligned with market dynamics. It is a vital tool for those operating within, or considering entry into, Argentina's remittance sector, highlighting areas of growth and opportunities for innovation and expansion.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.7% Regions Covered Argentina



