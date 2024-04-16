Sunlight Solutions Announces the Launch of AI Assist

MINNEAPOLIS, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunlight Solutions, a cloud-native provider of core administration technology and innovative insurtech services, is pleased to announce the deployment of AI Assist, a toolkit that connects modern artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to key insurance use cases as part of Sunlight Enterprise, the company’s suite for insurance operations.



“AI is a true vehicle for modernization and of incredible value to both insurers and insureds when you have real use cases behind it,” said Florence Lamour, head of Sunlight operations in Europe. “It doesn’t have to be scary or unrelatable, when used strategically, AI delivers visibility, efficiency, and something highly personalized. Through the combination of AI Assist and Sunlight Enterprise, we’ve enjoyed tying these powerful tools to insurance operations and we’ll look for more opportunities to do so with guidance from our customers.”

Sunlight’s AI Assist leverages a myriad of technologies, including machine learning (ML), optimal character recognition (OCR), and generative language models to support users with use cases across claims, document analysis, and user training. As an integral part of Sunlight Enterprise, AI Assist can increase worker efficiency and generate actionable insights to empower insurance professionals of all kinds.

“AI Assist gives Sunlight users immediate efficiency gains with an ability to analyze, summarize, and extract information extremely quickly,” said Bernadette Leh, president of Sunlight Simplify, a business unit dedicated to the medical professional liability (MPL) community. “We first implemented AI to assess claims data for a MPL customer, analyzing case files that had hundreds of pages of related documentation. We quickly realized the internal benefit as well. We’re now using the same AI methods that are built into AI Assist for training Sunlight delivery teams and educating users.”

As the insurance industry evolves in the digital age, Sunlight remains dedicated to driving innovation and tangible value to clients. Supported by AI, Sunlight is reshaping the future of insurance operations and ushering in a new era of efficiency, effectiveness, and customer-centricity for insurers and managing general agencies (MGAs).

About Sunlight Solutions (Sunlight)

Sunlight Solutions is a true product company and a leading innovator of digital insurance solutions to P&C carriers across the globe. Developed on modern, open technology and offering the utmost functionality across the insurance lifecycle, Sunlight’s flexible framework allows customers to tailor unique insurance products with rapid speed-to-market and provides an experience that better serves users, producers, and customers. Sunlight’s carrier and MGA customers offer a variety of P&C products in both the USA and EU. For additional information, please visit www.sunlightsolutions.com, or contact us at sales@sunlightsolutions.com.

