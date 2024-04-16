Global Passenger Information Systems Market Worth $52.6 Billion by 2028: Industry Analysis (2023-2028) Featuring Advantech Co, Alstom, Wabtec Corporation, Cisco Systems, and Cubic Corporation

Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Passenger Information System Market by Offering (Solutions and Services), Location (On-board and In-station), Transportation Mode (Railways (Trains and Trams), Roadways, and Airways & Waterways) and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global passenger information system market is estimated at USD 29.3 billion in 2023 to USD 52.6 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The passenger information system (PIS) market aims to create a smoother and more informed travel experience. Rising passenger demand for real-time information is a major factor influencing the PIS market. It provides accurate arrival/departure times, delays, and gate changes, empowering passengers to make informed decisions, and reducing anxiety. Efficient transportation systems rely on informed passengers.







Real-time data from PIS allows operators to optimize schedules, manage congestion, and respond promptly to disruptions, leading to smoother operations and reduced delays. Integration with mobile apps provides on-the-go access and personalized updates. Advanced features such as interactive maps, accessibility options, and infotainment options are emerging, further enhancing the travel experience. Looking ahead, artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) are poised to revolutionize PIS. For instance, AI-powered systems predict delays, suggest alternative routes, or even provide personalized recommendations for nearby amenities during layovers.



The railways transportation mode segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Trains are expected to have a stronghold in the passenger information system (PIS) market during the forecast period due to their complicated networks with numerous stations and schedules. Unlike simpler transportation modes, this complexity makes real-time information such as arrival times, delays, and platform change crucial for railways. PIS fulfills this need through displays, announcements, and mobile apps, boosting passenger satisfaction and operational efficiency. Additionally, digitalization trends and heavy investments from railway authorities fuel market growth, leading to even more advanced and user-friendly PIS solutions. PIS promotes safety, generates revenue through targeted advertising, and transforms railway journeys into informed experiences contributing to the adoption of PIS solutions in railways.



The in-station segment to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

Real-time updates on delays, arrival times, and onward connections displayed on sleek screens or within the smartphone app empower passengers to navigate seamlessly. Passenger expectations are rising, and in-station PIS caters to this demand for personalization. This level of customization fosters a sense of ownership and elevates the overall travel experience. Emergency alerts displayed directly on the phone guide how to reach safe zones in case of unforeseen circumstances. Additionally, real-time communication with trained personnel through the system fosters a sense of security and allows for swift responses to any concerns.



Targeted advertising displayed on screens or within apps can be a lucrative source of income for railway authorities. Additionally, promoting onboard services like food and beverage options through the system presents another avenue for financial gain. This continuous investment by authorities fuels further innovation, leading to even more advanced and user-friendly PIS solutions. As the demand for a seamless and informed travel experience continues to rise, in-station PIS is poised to become an indispensable element of modern railway systems.



Asia Pacific's highest growth rate during the forecast period



Asia Pacific anticipates highest growth in the passenger information system (PIS) market during the forecast period because of rapid infrastructure development, booming urban populations, supportive government initiatives, cutting-edge technology, and cost-effectiveness. As governments invest in modernizing transportation networks and passengers demand better experiences, PIS adoption is skyrocketing across railways, airports, and bus systems. From India's Digital India push to China's high-speed rail advancements, Asia Pacific is leading the charge in PIS innovation, poised to be well-positioned in this market.

The market study covers the passenger information system market size across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential across different segments, including solutions (display systems, announcement systems, emergency communication systems, mobile applications, infotainment systems, video surveillance systems, other solutions), services (consulting, deployment & integration, and support & maintenance), location (on-board, in-station), transportation mode (railways, roadways, airways and waterways) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the leading market players, their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.

The major players in the passenger information system market are Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Alstom SA (France), Wabtec Corporation (US), Cisco Systems (US), Cubic Corporation (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Televic (Belgium), ST Engineering Ltd (Singapore), Indra (Spain), Medha Servo Drives (India), Efftronics Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India), Dysten (Poland), Lunetta (India), r2p Group (Germany), Icon Multimedia (Spain), Passio Technologies (US), Teleste (Finland), Lancom D.O.O (Slovenia), Simpleway (Czech Republic), Eke-Electronics (Finland), Quester Tangent (Canada), LOT Group (Ukraine).



Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $29.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $52.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.4% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rise in Demand for Smart Public Transportation Systems, Including Real-Time Transit Information of Passengers Increase in Adoption of Handheld Devices Led to Rise in Connectivity and Usage of Advertising and Information Systems Advancements in Technological Solutions to Enhance Passenger Experience Rise in Urban Population and Traffic in Public Transportation Systems

Restraints High Costs Involved in Implementing and Maintaining Passenger Information Systems Stringent Transportation Regulatory Policies

Opportunities Adoption of IoT, 5G, and Automation Technologies to Enhance Technological Optimization Increase in Penetration of Cloud, Big Data, and Analytics in PIS Decline in Vehicle Ownership with Advancements in Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS)

Challenges Complexities in Integration Over Legacy Infrastructure and Communication Networks Multiple Sensors and Touchpoints Pose Data Fusion Challenges



