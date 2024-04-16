Inflatable Party Magic Announces Major Expansion of Inflatable Rental Inventory for 2024

Cleburne, TX , April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inflatable Party Magic, the leading provider of event and party rentals in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its inflatable rental inventory for 2024. With over 20 years of experience delivering joy and entertainment to countless events, Inflatable Party Magic aims to enhance its offerings even further.



In response to the growing demand and its desire to continually offer fresh and exciting options for clients, the expansion will include the latest in water slides, bounce houses, obstacle courses, and interactive games. This initiative reaffirms Inflatable Party Magic’s commitment to providing top-quality, safe, and diverse entertainment options for all ages and event types.

Inflatable Party Magic offers a variety of water slides that are available for rent. These slides come in different sizes and themes, offering options for events and parties of all types. The terms on its water slide rentals include up to eight-hour rentals, with the option for longer periods at an additional cost. The selection is diverse, with slides designed to cater to different age groups and preferences, emphasizing fun and safety for everyone involved.

The Cleburne, TX-based party rentals provider also offers bounce house rentals that cater to different themes, preferences, and age groups. It emphasizes safety, cleanliness, and fun, featuring classic bounce houses, themed bounce houses featuring characters and designs, and bounce houses with slides for added fun. It also offers options for both dry and water use, ensuring a fit for various event types and seasons.

With a wide range of rental options, Inflatable Party Magic provides tables and chairs of various sizes and colors, including kids’ sizes and more elegant options for upscale events. Tents of different sizes and types are also available to cater to gatherings of all sizes, from small parties to large outdoor events.

Inflatable Party Magic stands apart in the industry due to its emphasis on safety, exceptional customer service, and a comprehensive selection of rental options. Beyond inflatables, the company offers tents, tables, chairs, and concession machines, making it a one-stop shop for event planning needs.

The expansion reflects Inflatable Party Magic’s dedication to innovation and its mission to be the go-to source for unforgettable event experiences. With a steadfast focus on customer satisfaction and safety, it is excited to welcome more smiles and laughter into the lives of its valued clients in 2024 and beyond.

To learn more about Inflatable Magic and its expanded inventory, visit https://www.inflatablepartymagictx.com/.

Inflatable Party Magic TX is a party rental company in Texas in Cleburne, Arlington, Aledo, Fort Worth, Burleson, and other DFW areas. They specialize in party rentals for all kinds of small, medium, and large-sized events. With easy online bookings, customers can select from pre-made packages or design them with a range of rock climbing walls, photo booths, and more.

