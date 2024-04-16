|Passing of the General Meeting of Pharma Equity Group A/S
|
16 April 2024
Company Announcement no. 13
Pharma Equity Group A/S today held its Annual General Meeting with the following results:
1) The board of directors' report on the Company's activities in the past year was noted by the General Meeting
2) The audited annual report was approved
3) The executive board and the board of directors was discharged from liability
4) Appropriation of profit or loss as proposed by the board of directors was adopted
5) The remuneration report 2023 for an advisory vote was approved
6) The remuneration to the board of directors for the current financial year was approved
The following board members was re-elected: Christian Vinding Thomsen, Martin Engell-Rossen, Omar S. Qandeel, Lars Gundorph and Peter Vilmann.
The board constituted itself the following way after the General Meeting: Christian Vinding Thomsen (chair), Martin Engell-Rossen (deputy chair), Omar S. Qandeel, Lars Gundorph and Peter Vilmann.
8) BDO STATSAUTORISERET REVISIONSAKTIESELSKAB (“BDO”), Havneholmen 29, 1561 København V, CVR no. 20222670 was elected as the Company’s auditor.
9) The following proposals from the board of directors were approved:
For further information, please contact:
|Thomas Kaas Selsø, CEO of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: +45 4022 2114
Christian Vinding Thomsen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: +45 2622 7222
|
About Pharma Equity Group A/S
Pharma Equity Group, a listed company on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange, is fully dedicated to advancing the medical projects of its subsidiary, Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S. With an unwavering focus on healthcare, Pharma Equity Group's primary objective is to bring significant value to Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects.
The company is committed to providing extensive support, resources, and expertise to drive the development and success of these projects. As a strategic partner, Pharma Equity Group works closely with Reponex Pharmaceuticals, prioritizing the advancement of innovative medical solutions and breakthrough therapies. Every effort is currently directed towards ensuring the utmost success and impact of Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects, with an unwavering dedication to improving global healthcare outcomes. Only when the full potential of Reponex Pharmaceuticals has been unfolded is the intention to explore opportunities to invest in other companies. This approach ensures a strong commitment to the current medical projects and their development, while – on the longer term – remaining open to new strategic investments for continuous growth.
Attachment