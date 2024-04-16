Passing of the General Meeting of Pharma Equity Group A/S

 Passing of the General Meeting of Pharma Equity Group A/S
  

16 April 2024
Company Announcement no. 13

 
Pharma Equity Group A/S today held its Annual General Meeting with the following results:

1) The board of directors' report on the Company's activities in the past year was noted by the General Meeting

2) The audited annual report was approved

3) The executive board and the board of directors was discharged from liability

4) Appropriation of profit or loss as proposed by the board of directors was adopted

5) The remuneration report 2023 for an advisory vote was approved

6) The remuneration to the board of directors for the current financial year was approved

  • The chair of the board of directors receives DKK 350,000.
  • The deputy chair of the board of directors receives DKK 250,000.
  • Members of the board of directors receive DKK 150,000.



  • Members of the board of directors' audit committee, the nomination- and remuneration committee or other committees receive a remuneration of DKK 25,000 in total for all committee work. This does not apply to the chair or the deputy chair of the board of directors, who does not receive additional remuneration.
 7) Election of the board of directors
 

The following board members was re-elected: Christian Vinding Thomsen, Martin Engell-Rossen, Omar S. Qandeel, Lars Gundorph and Peter Vilmann.

 
The board constituted itself the following way after the General Meeting: Christian Vinding Thomsen (chair), Martin Engell-Rossen (deputy chair), Omar S. Qandeel, Lars Gundorph and Peter Vilmann.

 
8) BDO STATSAUTORISERET REVISIONSAKTIESELSKAB (“BDO”), Havneholmen 29, 1561 København V, CVR no. 20222670 was elected as the Company’s auditor.

9) The following proposals from the board of directors were approved:

  1. Proposal to increase the authorization to issue new shares with pre-emption rights (article 4.1.A)
  2. Proposal to combine and increase the two separate authorizations to issue new shares without pre-emption rights and grant a one-year extension of the new combined authorization (articles 4.1.B and 4.1.C)
  3. Proposal to grant a one-year extension of the authorization to issue warrants (article 4.2)
  4. Proposal to increase the authorization to issue convertible loan notes (article 4.3.A)
10) The chair of the general meeting, with a right of substitution, was authorized to file the resolutions adopted with the Danish Business Authority and to make any such amendments as the Danish Business Authority may require in order to register or approve the resolutions adopted. 

For further information, please contact:

 
 Thomas Kaas Selsø, CEO of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: +45 4022 2114

Christian Vinding Thomsen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: +45 2622 7222
  

About Pharma Equity Group A/S

Pharma Equity Group, a listed company on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange, is fully dedicated to advancing the medical projects of its subsidiary, Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S. With an unwavering focus on healthcare, Pharma Equity Group's primary objective is to bring significant value to Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects.

The company is committed to providing extensive support, resources, and expertise to drive the development and success of these projects. As a strategic partner, Pharma Equity Group works closely with Reponex Pharmaceuticals, prioritizing the advancement of innovative medical solutions and breakthrough therapies. Every effort is currently directed towards ensuring the utmost success and impact of Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects, with an unwavering dedication to improving global healthcare outcomes. Only when the full potential of Reponex Pharmaceuticals has been unfolded is the intention to explore opportunities to invest in other companies. This approach ensures a strong commitment to the current medical projects and their development, while – on the longer term – remaining open to new strategic investments for continuous growth.

 

 

