Verizon Connect launches Verizon-designed Equipment Asset Tracker in Europe

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon Connect announced the expansion of the company’s Equipment Asset Tracker (EAT) into Europe, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, France, Netherlands, Italy, Portugal, and Poland. The improved EAT is a Verizon Connect-proprietary hardware device that supports Verizon Connect’s Reveal and Fleet products, helping manage equipment data, such as status, location, productivity and health, while reducing theft and downtime for high-value and critical machinery. Expanding EAT across Europe builds on the success of the launch of EAT in the U.S. and Canada in 2023 , reaching new markets and connecting with new customers.



EAT is designed to provide a simple installation process and an improved user experience for both asset-only and mixed fleet customers. The product is interoperable, upgradeable, and secure by design, and has centralized tools and reporting features that offer fleet managers visibility into device performance, allowing them to identify and address issues proactively, and even troubleshoot any device problems that may arise.

Additional Key Features:

Wired and Battery Options: The EAT device comes in two versions: a wired-install version (EAT) for powered heavy equipment, such as yellow iron and tractors, and a battery-powered version (EAT-B) for equipment that doesn’t have a power source, including trailers and dumpsters.

Compact Size: The small and sleek form factor means discreet installations to help recover assets in case of theft, even on assets without power (by using the battery-powered equipment asset tracker, EAT-B).

Ping Configurations: Both the EAT and EAT-B provide a wide selection of available configurations to meet customer business requirements, including a ‘ping’ on movement.

Customer Managed Installation: The ability to self-install reduces downtime for customers to get up and running quickly and easily.

Extended Battery: A battery life of up to 13 years means the device can be exchanged less frequently, when under optimal use conditions. Battery life is estimated for use under optimal conditions. Factors such as low network signal strength, obstacles and temperature can reduce battery life.

LTE Capable: Increased service with CATM LTE, even without 2G and 3G network availability. CATM is a low power wide area (LPWA) IoT LTE standard supported across mobile networks, as an alternative to 2G.

As a top-rated fleet management provider by customer and industry peers, Verizon Connect continues to innovate when it comes to delivering groundbreaking products that have changed the way the industry operates. By automating, enhancing, and redefining how people, vehicles, and other objects move through the world, Verizon Connect is guiding a connected world on the move.

For more information, visit verizonconnect.com.

Media contact:

Tessa Giammona

tessa.giammona@verizon.com