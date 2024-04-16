Nexity: Availability of the 2023 Universal Registration Document

AVAILABILITY OF THE

2023 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Paris, 16 April 2024 – 5:45 pm CET

Nexity has filed today its Universal Registration Document dated 31 December 2023 (in French) with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) under number D.24-0287.

The 2023 Universal Registration Document, filed in xHTML format, includes notably:

The 2023 annual financial report including the Consolidated financial statements and the Parent Company financial statements;

The Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;

The Statutory Auditors reports and the information related to their fees

The statement of non-financial performance (“Déclaration de performance extra-financière”); and

The information related to the description of the shares buyback program.





This document is made available to the public free of charge in accordance with the regulations in force and may be consulted on the “Finance” page of the Group’s website (https://nexity.group/en/finance) as well as on the Autorité des marchés financiers’ website (www.amf-france.org).

A free English translation will be made available at a later date.

NEXITY – LIFE TOGETHER

With €4.3 billion in revenue in 2023, Nexity is France’s leading comprehensive real estate operator, with a nationwide presence and business operations in all areas of real estate development and services. Our strategy as a comprehensive real estate operator is designed to serve all our clients: individuals, companies, institutional investors and local authorities. Our corporate purpose, “Life together”, expresses our commitment to creating sustainable spaces, neighbourhoods and cities that let our clients connect and reconnect. Nexity has been ranked France’s number-one low-carbon project owner by BBCA for the fifth year in a row, is a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), was included in the Best Workplaces 2021 ranking and was awarded Great Place to Work® certification in September 2022.

Nexity is listed on the SRD, Euronext’s Compartment A and the SBF 120.

