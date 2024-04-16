Nanterre, 16 April 2024
VINCI Airports – Traffic at 31 March 2024
- Traffic rose 12% in Q1 2024 compared with Q1 2023
- VINCI Airports’ overall traffic slightly outpaces 2019 levels, for the second consecutive quarter, buoyed by the strong results achieved in Portugal, Serbia, the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica
- Traffic growth continues in the remaining recovering markets in the United Kingdom, Chile, Japan and France
In the following paragraphs, all comparisons are relative to Q1 2023 unless otherwise indicated.
Over 62 million passengers travelled through airports in the VINCI Airports network in Q1 2024 – 12% more than in Q1 2023 (and 0.6% higher than in Q1 2019).
Traffic continued to hit record highs in certain locations, driven by strong demand and the opening of new markets. Growth remained robust in the Dominican Republic, reflecting the solid performance of North American airlines as well as the expansion of Arajet – an airline with nine aircraft stationed in Santo Domingo. In Portugal, traffic continued to climb to new heights, boosted by capacity increases – in particular in Lisbon, among airlines such as SATA, Ryanair and Vueling – and exceptionally high load factors averaging 5 percentage points above 2019 levels. Belgrade airport recorded its highest ever first quarter passenger numbers, as Air Serbia, Wizz Air and Turkish Airlines increased their services to Europe and Turkey, and new routes – including to Lisbon and Porto – were opened.
The return to normality continued in the remaining recovering markets. London Gatwick saw a sharp increase in passenger numbers throughout the quarter compared to the same period in 2023, driven by high load factors and capacity increases among certain airlines – including British Airways, Wizz Air and Vueling. In Chile, the strong Q1 results achieved by LATAM and JetSMART further consolidate the return to 2019 levels. In Japan, traffic levelled off close to pre-pandemic levels, driven in particular by the significant capacity increases on routes to China, with very good figures (above 2019 levels) on certain routes – including to Shanghai, Hangzhou and Qingdao. In France, traffic at Nantes Airport – especially international traffic – was particularly robust due to capacity increases among low-cost airlines.
In Mexico, traffic dipped slightly after a very strong 2023 (setting a high base for comparison) following a decrease in the number of domestic flights operated by Volaris and Aeromexico due to operational difficulties, including the grounding for maintenance of aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney engines. However, Viva Aerobus maintained strong growth momentum, particularly at its hub in Monterrey, while international traffic continued to grow at a rapid pace, driven notably by new routes (including San Antonio in Texas, San Francisco, Victoria, Denver) operated by Viva and large North American airlines.
Cabo Verde airports also experienced good growth in traffic volumes, which remained above pre-pandemic levels throughout the quarter. This was largely fuelled by flights to Paris-Orly operated by Transavia, as well as services to Portugal and the United Kingdom.
About VINCI Airports
VINCI Airports, as the leading private airport operator in the world. manages the development and operation of more than 70 airports located in 13 countries in Europe, Asia and the Americas. VINCI Airports draws on its expertise as a comprehensive integrator to develop, finance, build and operate airports, leveraging its investment capability and know-how to optimise operational performance and modernise infrastructure while bringing about their environmental transition. In 2016, VINCI Airports became the first airport operator to commit to an international environmental strategy, setting itself the aim of reaching zero net emissions across the network by 2050. www.vinci-airports.com
About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 280,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com
Appendix – Passenger traffic and commercial aircraft movements at 31 March 2024
I- Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1
|March 2024
|Q1 2024
| % Change
2024 / 2023
| % Change
2024 / 2019
| % Change
2024 / 2023
| % Change
2024 / 2019
|VINCI Airports
|+10.8%
|+0.5%
|+12.4%
|+0.6%
|Portugal (ANA)
|+8.0%
|+23%
|+5.8%
|+22%
|United-Kingdom
|+12%
|-10%
|+14%
|-12%
|France
|+12%
|-14%
|+7.0%
|-13%
|Serbia
|+18%
|+50%
|+23%
|+56%
|Mexico (OMA)
|-4.8%
|+11%
|-1.3%
|+15%
|United States of America2
|-1.3%
|-2.5%
|+4.4%
|+1.6%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom)
|+8.9%
|+24%
|+11%
|+27%
|Costa Rica
|+36%
|+51%
|+29%
|+53%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|+12%
|+0.1%
|+18%
|+0.8%
|Brazil
|+2.3%
|-11%
|+1.9%
|-11%
|Japan (Kansai Airports)
|+22%
|-9.4%
|+29%
|-8.8%
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)
|+18%
|-40%
|+23%
|-38%
|Cabo Verde
|+23%
|+7.2%
|+19%
|+6.0%
1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.
2 Traffic data (including historical data) excluding Orlando Sanford Airport which has been removed from the VINCI Airports network from 29 February 2024.
II- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)3
|March 2024
|Q1 2024
| % Change
2024 / 2023
| % Change
2024 / 2019
| % Change
2024 / 2023
| % Change
2024 / 2019
|VINCI Airports
|+6.6%
|-4.9%
|+7.4%
|-5.5%
|Portugal (ANA)
|+2.7%
|+12%
|+1.5%
|+8.6%
|United-Kingdom
|+8.6%
|-9.9%
|+8.6%
|-13%
|France
|+11%
|-24%
|+7.9%
|-23%
|Serbia
|+9.9%
|+28%
|+16%
|+33%
|Mexico (OMA)
|-7.1%
|-15%
|-4.3%
|-13%
|United States of America4
|+3.3%
|+2.7%
|+2.5%
|+2.4%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom)
|-7.1%
|+1.9%
|-2.3%
|+6.8%
|Costa Rica
|+34%
|+63%
|+31%
|+56%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|+18%
|-0.2%
|+20%
|-2.2%
|Brazil
|-0.4%
|-11%
|+1.0%
|-10%
|Japan (Kansai Airports)
|+14%
|-4.0%
|+16%
|-3.9%
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)
|+8.8%
|-41%
|+17%
|-40%
|Cabo Verde
|+47%
|+8.1%
|+28%
|-0.2%
3 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.
4 Commercial movements data (including historical data) excluding Orlando Sanford Airport which has been removed from the VINCI Airports network from 29 February 2024.
III- Passenger numbers per airport
|In thousands of passengers
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q1 2024
|% change 2024 / 2023
|% change 2024 / 2019
|Portugal (ANA) of which
|Lisbon (LIS)
|100
|7,515
|+5.5%
|+20%
|Porto (OPO)
|100
|3,135
|+7.2%
|+20%
|Faro (FAO)
|100
|1,194
|+7.5%
|+18%
|Madeira (FNC, PXO)
|100
|1,070
|+2.1%
|+46%
|Azores (FLW, HOR, SMA, PDL)
|100
|515
|+7.2%
|+26%
|TOTAL
|13,429
|+5.8%
|+22%
|United Kingdom of which
|Gatwick (LGW)
|50
|8,333
|+12%
|-14%
|Belfast (BFS)
|100
|1,324
|+30%
|-1.4%
|TOTAL
|9,657
|+14%
|-12%
|France of which
|Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN)
|31
|2,236
|+5.8%
|-13%
|Nantes Atlantique (NTE)
|85
|1,229
|+14%
|-1.7%
|Rennes Bretagne (RNS)
|49
|116
|-20%
|-35%
|Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB)
|100
|190
|+4.5%
|-18%
|Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF)
|100
|144
|+15%
|-11%
|Toulon Hyères (TLN)
|100
|44
|-18%
|-58%
|Clermont-Ferrand Auvergne (CFE)
|100
|56
|+3.1%
|-40%
|Annecy (NCY)
|100
|2
|+30%
|+18%
|TOTAL
|4,020
|+7.0%
|-13%
|Serbia
|Belgrade (BEG)
|100
|1,609
|+23%
|+56%
|TOTAL
|1,609
|+23%
|+56%
|Mexico (OMA)
|Monterrey (MTY)
|29.99
|2,857
|+2.0%
|+20%
|Chihuahua (CUU)
|29.99
|430
|+0.8%
|+23%
|Ciudad Juarez (CJS)
|29.99
|479
|-7.4%
|+42%
|Culiacan (CUL)
|29.99
|495
|-16%
|-13%
|Mazatlan (MZT)
|29.99
|494
|+18%
|+58%
|Acapulco (ACA)
|29.99
|123
|-53%
|-42%
|San Luis Potosi (SLP)
|29.99
|156
|+2.3%
|+15%
|Torreon (TRC)
|29.99
|173
|+4.2%
|+9.2%
|Zihuatanejo (ZIH)
|29.99
|229
|+20%
|+11%
|Durango (DGO)
|29.99
|120
|+7.9%
|+28%
|Zacatecas (ZCL)
|29.99
|97
|+4.5%
|+1.0%
|Tampico (TAM)
|29.99
|120
|-2.6%
|-28%
|Reynosa (REX)
|29.99
|115
|-1.5%
|+13%
|TOTAL
|5,888
|-1.3%
|+15%
|In thousands of passengers
|Taux de détention VINCI Airports (%)
|T1 2024
|Variation 2024 / 2023
|Variation 2024 / 2019
|United States of America of which
|Hollywood Burbank (BUR)
|MC*
|1,319
|+1.5%
|+7.2%
|Atlantic City (ACY)
|MC*
|256
|+22%
|-20%
|TOTAL
|1,574
|+4.4%
|+1.6%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which
|Santo Domingo (SDQ)
|100
|1,455
|+8.6%
|+41%
|Puerto Plata (POP)
|100
|347
|+27%
|+0.5%
|Samana (AZS)
|100
|39
|-16%
|-42%
|La Isabela (JBQ)
|100
|19
|-10%
|+2.0%
|TOTAL
|1,860
|+11%
|+27%
|Costa Rica
|Guanacaste (LIR)
|45
|687
|+29%
|+53%
|TOTAL
|687
|+29%
|+53%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|Santiago (SCL)
|40
|7,044
|+18%
|+0.8%
|TOTAL
|7,044
|+18%
|+0.8%
|Brazil of which
|Salvador (SSA)
|100
|1,996
|+8.8%
|-9.7%
|Manaus (MAO)
|100
|683
|-2.7%
|-8.8%
|Porto Velho (PVH)
|100
|115
|-39%
|-42%
|Boa Vista (BVB)
|100
|93
|-10%
|+11%
|TOTAL
|3,015
|+1.9%
|-11%
|Japan (Kansai Airports) of which
|Kansai (KIX)
|40
|7,140
|+55%
|-10%
|Itami (ITM)
|40
|3,520
|+1.3%
|-9.3%
|Kobe (UKB)
|40
|842
|+1.1%
|+7.8%
|TOTAL
|11,502
|+29%
|-8.8%
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) of which
|Phnom Penh (PNH)
|70
|1,163
|+23%
|-26%
|Sihanoukville (KOS)
|70
|18
|+0.4%
|-95%
|TOTAL
|1,181
|+23%
|-38%
|Cabo Verde of which
|Praia (RAI)
|100
|158
|+17%
|+4.3%
|Sal (SID)
|100
|359
|+18%
|+7.3%
|Sao Vicente (VXE)
|100
|76
|+29%
|+27%
|Boa Vista (BVC)
|100
|169
|+26%
|+3.1%
|TOTAL
|778
|+19%
|+6.0%
|Total VINCI Airports
|62,245
|+12.4%
|+0.6%
*MC: Management contract
IV- Commercial movements per airport
|Commercial flights
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q1 2024
|% change 2024 / 2023
|% change 2024 / 2019
|Portugal (ANA) of which
|Lisbon (LIS)
|100
|50,664
|+1.2%
|+6.8%
|Porto (OPO)
|100
|21,332
|+4.1%
|+4.6%
|Faro (FAO)
|100
|8,397
|+5.0%
|+16%
|Madeira (FNC, PXO)
|100
|7,465
|-4.6%
|+24%
|Azores (FLW, HOR, SMA, PDL)
|100
|6,118
|-0.6%
|+12%
|TOTAL
|94,010
|+1.5%
|+8.6%
|United Kingdom of which
|Gatwick (LGW)
|50
|52,453
|+5.6%
|-14%
|Belfast (BFS)
|100
|10,862
|+25%
|-4.3%
|TOTAL
|63,315
|+8.6%
|-13%
|France of which
|Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN)
|31
|22,489
|+8.1%
|-22%
|Nantes Atlantique (NTE)
|85
|9,233
|+12%
|-25%
|Rennes Bretagne (RNS)
|49
|1,820
|-1.2%
|-40%
|Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB)
|100
|2,566
|+6.2%
|-3.0%
|Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF)
|100
|3,992
|-1.3%
|-10%
|Toulon Hyères (TLN)
|100
|868
|+7.8%
|-47%
|Clermont-Ferrand Auvergne (CFE)
|100
|1,337
|+12%
|-41%
|Annecy (NCY)
|100
|1,030
|+20%
|+20%
|TOTAL
|43,888
|+7.9%
|-23%
|Serbie
|Belgrade (BEG)
|100
|18,067
|+16%
|+33%
|TOTAL
|18,067
|+16%
|+33%
|Mexico (OMA)
|Monterrey (MTY)
|29.99
|23,596
|-0.2%
|-7.4%
|Chihuahua (CUU)
|29.99
|4,968
|+0.1%
|-15%
|Ciudad Juarez (CJS)
|29.99
|4,163
|-8.0%
|+0.9%
|Culiacan (CUL)
|29.99
|4,197
|-25%
|-31%
|Mazatlan (MZT)
|29.99
|4,033
|+5.9%
|+18%
|Acapulco (ACA)
|29.99
|1,496
|-59%
|-69%
|San Luis Potosi (SLP)
|29.99
|3,240
|+5.7%
|-11%
|Torreon (TRC)
|29.99
|2,369
|-9.2%
|-27%
|Zihuatanejo (ZIH)
|29.99
|2,577
|+18%
|-11%
|Durango (DGO)
|29.99
|2,470
|+0.5%
|+0.1%
|Zacatecas (ZCL)
|29.99
|1,083
|-7.4%
|-14%
|Tampico (TAM)
|29.99
|2,623
|+48%
|-1.4%
|Reynosa (REX)
|29.99
|1,118
|+3.7%
|+14%
|TOTAL
|57,933
|-4.3%
|-13%
|Commercial flights
|Taux de détention VINCI Airports (%)
|T1 2024
|Variation 2024 / 2023
|Variation 2024 / 2019
|United States of America of which
|Hollywood Burbank (BUR)
|MC*
|26,714
|+1.4%
|+1.3%
|Atlantic City (ACY)
|MC*
|2,559
|+15%
|+15%
|TOTAL
|29,273
|+2.5%
|+2.4%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which
|Santo Domingo (SDQ)
|100
|12,371
|-3.0%
|+21%
|Puerto Plata (POP)
|100
|2,296
|+29%
|-2.2%
|Samana (AZS)
|100
|337
|-22%
|-31%
|La Isabela (JBQ)
|100
|1,807
|-18%
|-31%
|TOTAL
|16,827
|-2.3%
|+6.8%
|Costa Rica
|Guanacaste (LIR)
|45
|7,276
|+31%
|+56%
|TOTAL
|7,276
|+31%
|+56%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|Santiago (SCL)
|40
|42,465
|+20%
|-2.2%
|TOTAL
|42,465
|+20%
|-2.2%
|Brazil of which
|Salvador (SSA)
|100
|14,400
|+7.2%
|-11%
|Manaus (MAO)
|100
|7,006
|-0.8%
|-0.7%
|Porto Velho (PVH)
|100
|1,042
|-37%
|-43%
|Boa Vista (BVB)
|100
|638
|-13%
|+6.0%
|TOTAL
|24,400
|+1.0%
|-10%
|Japan (Kansai Airports) of which
|Kansai (KIX)
|40
|45,361
|+39%
|-9.2%
|Itami (ITM)
|40
|33,853
|-0.1%
|-0.8%
|Kobe (UKB)
|40
|8,357
|-2.6%
|+18%
|TOTAL
|87,571
|+16%
|-3.9%
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) of which
|Phnom Penh (PNH)
|70
|9,927
|+19%
|-28%
|Sihanoukville (KOS)
|70
|464
|-12%
|-87%
|TOTAL
|10,391
|+17%
|-40%
|Cabo Verde of which
|Praia (RAI)
|100
|2,093
|+16%
|-8.0%
|Sal (SID)
|100
|3,305
|+38%
|+7.5%
|Sao Vicente (VXE)
|100
|962
|+33%
|+17%
|Boa Vista (BVC)
|100
|1,282
|+40%
|-0.5%
|TOTAL
|7,949
|+28%
|-0.2%
|Total VINCI Airports
|503,365
|+7.4%
|-5.5%
*MC: Management contract
