PRESS RELEASE

Global Bioenergies ISO 9001 certified

Evry, 16 April 2024 – 05:45 p.m.: Global Bioenergies (FR0011052257 – ALGBE), a player in industrial biotechnology, announces its ISO 9001:2015 certification, the benchmark for quality worldwide. This certification is the result of 3 years of efforts led by the Company in the implementation of its production and marketing activities. Its main objectives are to ensure the quality of products sold and customer satisfaction, in order to respond fully to the strong commercial drive, expressed in particular by the receipt of letters of intent exceeding the capacity of the plant focused on the cosmetics markets1.

Laurence Pruvost, Quality Assurance Manager at Global Bioenergies, comments: "We are proud to announce this certification. It reflects the commitment of all our teams to implement a global approach that meets the requirements of our stakeholders, and in particular our customers. This ISO 9001:2015 certification is part of a broader program of continuous improvement of the company's processes, aimed at operational excellence to support our industrial development."

Frédéric Ollivier, Technical Director, salutes “this certification as the recognition of the mastery of the industrial roll-out of our process, in order to meet our customers' expectations to the full.”

The certified activities cover process development, materials development, production of isobutene and its derivatives, and their commercialization as ingredients for cosmetics or as sustainable fuels, in particular aviation fuels (SAF).

About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Global Bioenergies substitutes products of fossil origin with products of natural origin. In their quest for naturalness without compromising on performance, the cosmetics players are the Company's first customers. By 2027, the Company will be operating its innovative process in a large-scale plant. By 2030, the Company plans to become a leader in the huge emerging market for sustainable aviation fuels, in order to fight against global warming. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0011052257 - ALGBE). L'Oréal is its largest shareholder, with a 13.5% stake.

Contacts





GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

+33 (0)1 64 98 20 50

invest@global-bioenergies.com







Follow our news







Receive information about Global Bioenergies directly by subscribing to our news feed on https://www.global-bioenergies.com/inscription-newsletter/







Follow us on LinkedIn

Global Bioenergies











NewCap – Investor relations



Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Aurélie Manavarere

globalbioenergies@newcap.eu



+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94







NewCap – Media relations







Nicolas Merigeau

globalbioenergies@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98





1 See press release of 08 April : Global Bioenergies has received letters of intent for its plant project corresponding to forecasted annual sales of over €70 million

Attachment