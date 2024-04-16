SEIU Local 2: Negotiate and reach fair collective agreement or face boycott, union tells Java Blend

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Java Blend employees terminated by Java Blend earlier this year will be holding a public press conference and rally outside their flagship North St café on Sunday April 28.



WHAT : Press Conference and Rally to launch Java Blend boycott campaign

WHEN : Sunday April 28, 2024 @ 1 pm

WHERE : Java Blend Café at 6027 North St., Halifax

At the rally, terminated workers with several community leaders are expected to announce a boycott of all Java Blend businesses and their products until a signed collective-agreement is reached.

To avoid a boycott, SEIU Local 2 says Java Blend needs to drop its frivolous objections, come to the bargaining table, and reach a fair agreement.

BACKGROUND

Nine Java Blend employees, including the four leaders of a union drive, were illegally terminated on January 23 according to an Unfair Labour Practice complaint filed by the Service Employees International Union. The employer’s conduct has all the hallmarks of an orchestrated campaign of retaliation aimed at crushing workers’ rights, according to the complaint.

For more information please visit www.seiulocal2.ca/java-blend-illegally-terminated-union-supporters-according-to-legal-complaint/

SEIU Local 2 represents 20,000 workers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta. We are proud members of the largest, fastest growing and most dynamic union in North America.

Media Contact

Tina Oh | 902-955-9966

toh@seiulocal2.ca