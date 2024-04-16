Global Elastomeric Membrane Market Size To Worth USD 86.57 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 6.8%

New York, United States , April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Elastomeric Membrane Market Size is to Grow from USD 44.83 Billion in 2023 to USD 86.57 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the projected period.





Waterproofing membranes called elastomeric membranes are used to shield buildings' and residences' roofs. Usually, they consist of a spun-bound nonwoven polyester carrier reinforced with glass fibers, modified bitumen compounds, and thermoplastic elastomeric polymers. Traditional and self-adhesive elastomeric membranes are the two available varieties. In addition, elastomeric membranes are extensively employed in many different fields, including engineering and construction. The market for elastomeric membranes is predicted to rise at a faster rate due to the growing need for renovations of existing residential infrastructure and the expansion of residential buildings brought on by rising modernization, population, and family sizes. Furthermore, because liquid-applied membranes are appropriate for waterproofing applications and have fully bonded, monolithic coating qualities, their use has expanded. The bitumen, asphalt, and concrete substrates can all be covered with the liquid-applied membrane coating, which forms an elastic membrane that resembles rubber to protect the surface. However, several challenges are impeding the expansion of the elastomeric membrane market. These include changes in the price of raw materials, which affect the price of production. Tight construction standards and regulations may result in increased compliance costs for manufacturers.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Elastomeric Membrane Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Sheet, Liquid Applied, and Others), By Application (Roofs & Walls, Underground Construction, Wet Areas, and Others), By End-User (Non-residential, and Residential Construction), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The sheet segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global elastomeric membrane market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the global elastomeric membrane market is divided into sheet, liquid applied, and others. Among these, the sheet segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global elastomeric membrane market during the projected timeframe. TPO and EPDM sheet membranes are frequently used to increase the energy efficiency of buildings. The usage of sheet membranes is probably going to be driven by the growing demand for green roofing in green buildings.

The roofs & walls segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global elastomeric membrane market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the global elastomeric membrane market is divided into roofs & walls, underground construction, wet areas, and others. Among these, the roofs & walls segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global elastomeric membrane market during the projected timeframe. This is because of their remarkable durability and waterproofing, elastomeric membranes are frequently utilized for walls and roofs. These membranes produce a smooth, movable barrier that successfully thwarts the entry of moisture, averting water damage and the growth of mold.

The non-residential segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the elastomeric membrane market during the estimated period.

Based on the end-user, the global elastomeric membrane market is divided into non-residential, and residential construction. Among these, the non-residential segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the elastomeric membrane market during the estimated period. The market is growing as more commercial structures such as retail centers, office buildings, multiplexes, exhibition spaces, institutional buildings, and industrial buildings are built. As manufacturing activity rises and retail construction grows to meet consumer demand, so do industrial construction projects.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global elastomeric membrane market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global elastomeric membrane market over the forecast period. Future regional growth will be greatly influenced by US government pollution control legislation, particularly considering how rapidly the non-residential sector is growing in the US and Canada and how much organizational practice needs to change.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global elastomeric membrane market during the projected timeframe. Elastomeric membranes are becoming more and more necessary as sustainable construction practices and the importance of waterproofing solutions become more widely recognized in countries like China, India, and Japan. Part of the reason for the increasing demand for waterproof membranes in the area is the Chinese government's initiatives to promote energy efficiency and enhance public infrastructure.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Elastomeric Membrane Market include Soprema Group, Standard Industries Inc., Johns Manville, Kemper System, Carlisle Companies Inc., Firestone Building Products Company, Copernit S.P.A., GCP Applied Technologies Inc., BASF SE, Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. Kg, and Others.

Recent Developments

In January 2024, a Leading provider of cutting-edge building supplies and solutions, Carlisle Companies Incorporated, announced that it has officially agreed to sell Carlisle Interconnect Technologies ("CIT") to Amphenol Corporation for USD 2.025 billion. The deal, which is expected to close by the end of 2024's second quarter, is based on Carlisle's previously disclosed plan to sell CIT and is subject to several closing conditions, including regulatory clearances.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Elastomeric Membrane Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Elastomeric Membrane Market, By Type

Sheet

Liquid Applied

Others

Global Elastomeric Membrane Market, By Application

Roofs & Walls

Underground Construction

Wet Areas

Others

Global Elastomeric Membrane Market, By End-User

Non-residential

Residential Construction

Global Elastomeric Membrane Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



