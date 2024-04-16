Goat Cheese Market Set to Reach US$3.5 Bn Securing a CAGR of 5.3% in 2030, Estimates Fairfield Market Research

London, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global goat cheese market is estimated to surge at a CAGR of 5.3% by 2030. The market value is likely to increase from US$2.4 Bn in 2023 to US$3.5 Bn in 2030. This market growth is driven by the factors such as consumers’ preference toward healthy alternatives and increasing demand for natural, artisanal food options.



The global goat cheese market has been expanding steadily, fueled by increasing demand for specialty and artisanal dairy products. The goat cheese market encompasses a wide range of products, including fresh, soft, semi-soft, aged, and flavored varieties. Each type caters to different consumer preferences and culinary applications, contributing to the overall diversity and growth of the market.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Market Size in 2023 US$2.4 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$3.5 Bn CAGR 5.3% Growth Drivers Growing Interest in Specialty and Artisanal Foods

Increasing Awareness of Health and Wellness Among Consumers

Rising Demand For Natural and Artisanal Foods, Culinary Trends Segmentation By Product Type (Fresh Goat Cheese, Aged Goat Cheese, Flavoured Goat Cheese)

By Sales Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail) Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Several factors are driving the growth of the goat cheese market, including increasing consumer awareness of health benefits, rising demand for natural and artisanal foods, culinary trends favoring gourmet ingredients, and growing interest in alternative dairy products. Additionally, marketing efforts highlighting the unique qualities and versatility of goat cheese, along with product innovation and development, are further stimulating market growth.

Changing consumer preferences towards healthier and natural foods have been driving the growth of the goat cheese market. Goat cheese is perceived as a healthier alternative to cow's cheese by many consumers due to its lower lactose content and different protein structure, making it suitable for individuals with lactose intolerance or dairy sensitivities.

Key Research Insights

The supermarkets/hypermarkets category controlled the market in 2023.

North American is anticipated to account for significant share of the global goat cheese market.

The market for goat cheese is expanding in Asia Pacific.

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Supermarkets/hypermarkets Category Dominated the Industry

Supermarkets/hypermarkets surge ahead in the market. Goat cheese is easily accessible to a wide range of consumers due to the reach of supermarkets and hypermarkets. This accessibility facilitates increased market exposure and penetration.

Goat cheese products can get important shelf space in supermarkets and hypermarkets. Brands of goat cheese that are prominently displayed on store shelves are more likely to be found and purchased by customers.

Fresh Goat Cheese Remains Consumers’ Favourite over Flavoured Variant

The fresh goat cheese segment dominated the market in 2023. Compared to aged goat cheese, fresh goat cheese has a gentle, delicate flavour that appeals to a wide range of consumers, including those who may be new to it or prefer milder cheeses.

Fresh goat cheese can be used in various culinary applications because of its mild flavour and creamy texture. Its versatility as a topping for fruits or crackers and its use in salads, spreads, sandwiches, and pasta dishes all add to its demand.

The flavoured goat cheese category is projected to experience the notable market growth.

Consumers looking for variety in their food options will find flavoured goat cheese interesting since it provides a wide array of taste experiences.

Common flavours include herbs, spices, fruits, nuts, and other inventive combinations.





Key Report Highlights

Effective marketing and branding strategies play a significant role in shaping consumer perceptions and driving demand for goat cheese.

Exposure to different culinary traditions and preferences from around the world influences consumer tastes and preferences for goat cheese.

Consumers' increasing desire for unique flavors is increasing the demand for goat cheese.





Insights into Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific to be Significantly Growing Regional Market

Asia Pacific is expected to be the significantly growing region.

The Asia Pacific region's changing consumer tastes and preferences have raised interest in and acceptance of a wider range of unusual and diversified culinary options, including various types of cheese.

Travel and digital media have made it easy for people in Asia Pacific to become familiar with foreign cuisines, which has led to a demand for unusual and specialty foods like goat cheese.

In many Asia Pacific regions, economic growth and urbanisation have led to the emergence of a middle class with increasing discretionary incomes. This group flavours upscale, gourmet foods, such as goat cheese, made by hand.

North America Remains the Largest Revenue Contributor in the Market

North America is expected to dominate the market. Ethical and sustainable food production is gaining traction in North America market.

When goat cheese is made ethically and sustainably, it suits the tastes of consumers who care about the environment. In North America, the expansion of organic and specialty retail channels offers a venue for the marketing and retailing premium goat cheese.

Market expansion will probably be driven by consumers looking for high-end, organic items.

Culinary tourism and exploration have garnered significant attention from North Americans.

As a staple in many different kinds of food, goat cheese draws customers seeking out unusual and genuine dining experiences.





Key Companies Profiled in the Global Goat Cheese Market

Carmelis Goat Cheese

Redwood Hill Farm & Creamery

AVH Dairy Trade B.V

Haystack Mountain Goat Dairy

Granarolo S.p.A.

Laura Chenel’s Chevre, Inc.

Saputo Cheese USA Inc.

The Welsh Cheese Company

Cherry Glen Goat Cheese Co.

Delamere Dairy

Kaasmakerij Henri Willig

Lácteos Segarra

Meyenberg





