Brian Jones of AssureCare Honored with Outstanding Dietitian of the Year Award by Tennessee Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

CINCINNATI, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssureCare, a leading provider of integrated population health management software and a prominent healthcare technology company, is delighted to announce that Brian Jones, serving as Product Manager at AssureCare, has received the esteemed Outstanding Dietitian of the Year Award from the Tennessee Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (TAND).



The Outstanding Dietitian of the Year Award is a distinguished accolade bestowed upon a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN) who exemplifies exceptional leadership in various domains, including legislation, research, education, management, and more, within their association, community, or workplace. Brian's commitment to advancing the field of dietetics through his multifaceted expertise and impactful initiatives has earned him this esteemed recognition.

TAND, an affiliate of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, represents a collective of talented dietetics professionals and students dedicated to improving the health of Tennesseans and advancing the profession of dietetics through research, education, and advocacy. The Outstanding Dietitian of the Year Award underscores Brian's remarkable contributions to the field and his dedication to enhancing patient care through innovative solutions.

Brian brings over 16 years of experience in clinical and population health to his role at AssureCare. As a Product Manager, he oversees various clinical initiatives within AssureCare's portfolio, including Electronic Health Record (EHR) product management, pharmacist credentialing solutions such as AssureRx, and the development of next generation dietetics EHR solutions. His leadership and expertise have been instrumental in driving forward initiatives aimed at improving healthcare outcomes and fostering collaboration among payors, providers, and patients.

"We are thrilled to congratulate Brian on receiving the Outstanding Dietitian of the Year Award from the Tennessee Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics," said Dr. Yousuf Ahmad, CEO of AssureCare. "His relentless dedication to advancing the field of dietetics and improving patient care aligns perfectly with AssureCare's mission to drive innovation and support all our Food Is Medicine initiatives. Brian's leadership and expertise continue to inspire us all, and we are proud to have him as part of our team."

About AssureCare

AssureCare provides cutting-edge population health management software for healthcare and human services organizations like payors, providers, and pharmacies. Our enterprise solutions automate complex tasks, optimize workflows, and offer deep analytics, enabling informed decisions and cost-effective care delivery. We specialize in software solutions for risk-bearing entities, improving patient outcomes, and reducing avoidable costs. Our flagship platform, MedCompass, supports end-to-end care management trusted by leading commercial and government payors serving millions. Additionally, AssureRx optimizes patient care by managing medication-related risks for pharmacies, providers, and payors, with Pharmacist Credentialing and Medication Therapy Management capabilities. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, AssureCare is a part of the Vora Ventures tech portfolio.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e83afa50-c412-46a3-96ec-e95378d53bc2



