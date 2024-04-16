WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

16 April 2024

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company

Publication of Prospectus

The following base prospectus has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Central Bank of Ireland:

Prospectus for the issue of Collateralised ETP Securities by WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Prospectus”).

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

https://www.wisdomtree.eu/-/media/eu-media-files/key-documents/prospectus/boost/wisdomtree-multi-asset-prospectus-2024.pdf

The Issuer further announces that it has entered into a twelfth supplemental trust instrument dated 15 April 2024 with the Trustee.

Under the twelfth Supplemental Trust Instrument the Discretionary Index Change mechanism was introduced in respect of the Equity Securities, and the Conditions are amended accordingly, with effect from today.

The full text of the Conditions as amended are set out in the Prospectus which is being published today.

The changes made by the twelfth supplemental trust instrument become effective on the date of this notice.

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the meanings given in the Prospectus.

For further information, please contact:

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer plc

europesupport@wisdomtree.com.