Gaggle awards Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools dispatch officers

Charlotte, NC, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaggle, a leading provider of safety management solutions for K-12 schools, is proud to announce its recognition of the outstanding work carried out by the Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools dispatch group. As part of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week (NPSTW), Gaggle will present awards to the dedicated individuals who ensure the safety, security, and well-being of students and staff within the Charlotte Mecklenburg School (CMS) district. The recognized individuals are: Tommy Barnes, Monchel Benson, Lonnie David, Mary Haussman, Olga Osorto-Lezama, Lisa Williams.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for children ages 10-14. CMS understands this challenge, and has made the safety, security, and well-being of students and staff a top priority. The district’s dispatch group plays a crucial role in maintaining a secure atmosphere within the district. These unsung heroes work tirelessly to promptly respond to emergencies, coordinate with law enforcement agencies, and keep parents informed of any events or issues that may impact their child's school. This school year alone, the district has received more than 130 emergency alerts, with 35 of these alerts occurring outside of the school day; falling squarely on the shoulders of the dispatch team. “Every call is an opportunity to make a difference and CMSPD dispatchers make a difference,” said Lisa Mangum, Chief of Police of Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Police.

"Gaggle needs partners like the Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools dispatch group who care about saving student lives," said Jeff Patterson, CEO of Gaggle. "Without their commitment, service, and sacrifice unspeakable tragedies may have taken place. It’s an honor to recognize and celebrate them for being heroes."

National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, held annually during the second week of April, is a time to honor the invaluable contributions made by public safety telecommunicators across the nation. These individuals play a critical role in emergency response, providing vital support to law enforcement, fire departments, and medical services.

Gaggle's awards serve as a token of appreciation for the dispatch group's exceptional efforts in safeguarding the CMS community. By recognizing their hard work, Gaggle encourages others to appreciate the vital role played by public safety telecommunicators in maintaining the well-being of students and staff in schools nationwide.