United Access Commits to Accessibility with its Newly Relocated Columbia, Missouri Store

Columbia, MO, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- April 17, 2024, Columbia MO — United Access in Columbia, Missouri has relocated to 2100 Lake Ridgeway Road, Columbia, Missouri as of April 15, 2024, to better serve our customers. The new location is just one mile north on I-70 with easy access off 63 HWY, less than four miles away from the previous location at 618 Jackson Street.

“We're thrilled to announce the relocation of our Columbia store, a space where accessibility is not an afterthought but the foundation of our design,” said United Access President Chad Blake. “This move marks a significant step in our journey towards the Gold Standard of Accessibility in our store facilities.”

After conducting surveys and listening to customer feedback, United Access has crafted a space that is inclusive and more inviting for all. The new facility contains a variety of innovative features to enhance the in-store experience for customers with diverse mobility needs.

The United Access Gold Standard of Accessibility

To design the store’s layout and interior, United Access partnered with renowned accessibility consultant, speaker, and advocate Ryan Hudson-Peralta, who brings over three decades of experience in championing accessibility and inclusion. As the founder of Look Mom No Hands and Equal Accessibility LLC, his expertise played a crucial role in helping United Access provide customers with a more inclusive experience. “Collaborating with United Access on the design of the Columbia store has been a fantastic experience. They genuinely demonstrate compassion and commitment to crafting the perfect space for their clients.” said Hudson-Peralta.

One of the standout features of the new United Access store is the power-operated entry door with a wider opening to accommodate larger wheelchairs. This helps ensure customers can more easily enter and exit the store, providing more seamless travel to and from the accessible parking. The spacious showroom features a roll-under reception desk, a digital display and wall-mounted brochure holders to maintain an obstacle-free environment. An extra-wide hallway with corner guards was included to facilitate movement to the service bays.

For added convenience, the store features an enclosed family room where customers may wait while their vehicle is serviced. In addition to a TV and refreshments, visitors will find a powered adjustable-height table to accommodate customers in a variety of wheelchair sizes who may need a workspace or need to charge their devices. Chairs and other furniture were selected for stability and easy access for wheelchair transfers and ambulatory visitors alike.

In addition, the store is also equipped with an ADA-compliant customer restroom featuring touchless amenities including sinks, toilets, soap dispensers, and paper towels. Many details were carefully considered with accessibility in mind, from the placement and style of the fixtures to the direction of the door swing. The layout helps customers with mobility and dexterity limitations use the restroom facilities more independently and comfortably. United Access plans to continue upgrading accessibility features in the upcoming months.

A Mobility Guide Through Life's Transitions



Best of all, this new facility is staffed by the same great team that will ensure customers continue to receive the excellent service they deserve, both in our Columbia store and in locations nationwide.

In 2022, United Access marked its 25th year of providing guidance to our customers and their families. Starting with just one store, the dealership now has 48 locations. “It is a privilege to carry on the tradition established by the May family in 1997 both in our Columbia store and in our stores across the country,” added Blake. “Our goal remains to guide customers to the mobility product that provides greater independence for each individual’s specific needs.”



With these innovative features, the new United Access store in Columbia, Missouri is setting a new standard for accessible store design. By prioritizing accessibility and inclusivity in every aspect of its layout and amenities, the store helps customers shop more comfortably and confidently. Whether you need a wheelchair accessible vehicle, wheelchair lifts and ramps, vehicle transfer seats, a mobility scooter or wheelchair, or driving aids, the new United Access store is ready to welcome you with open doors and innovative features that cater to customers’ specific needs.

United Access is an accredited member of the National Mobility Equipment Dealer Association (NMEDA) adhering to the Quality Assurance Program (QAP) to ensure safe, certifiable vehicle mobility modifications.

About United Access: United Access is the second largest retailer of wheelchair accessible vehicles, equipment and mobility products in the United States. Part of the BraunAbility Arch Retail family of brands, United Access partners with leading manufacturers to offer the best and safest products, including new and used accessible wheelchair vans, trucks and SUVs, wheelchair and scooter lifts, vehicle hand controls, scooters, turning transfer seats and more. Visit unitedaccess.com to learn more.

