Palo Alto Networks Shareholder Lawsuit Filed By Block & Leviton – Investors Who Have Lost Money Should Contact The Firm

BOSTON, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockleviton.com), a national securities litigation firm, announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders against Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) and certain of its executives, for securities fraud. The complaint was brought in United States District Court for the Northern District of California and is captioned Schlaegel v. Palo Alto Networks, Inc., et al., No. 24-cv-01156 (N.D. Cal.) and is brought on behalf of investors that incurred damages on their purchases in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. securities between August 18, 2023 and February 20, 2024, inclusive.



A class has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

Investors who purchased Palo Alto Networks, Inc. shares between August 18, 2023 and February 20, 2024 and who have lost money are strongly encouraged to contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockleviton.com, or to visit our website for information on the case.

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is April 26, 2024.

After the market close on February 20, 2024, Palo Alto Networks announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024 and lowered its third quarter and full-year billings and revenue guidance. In an earnings call that same day, Defendants explained that “our guidance is a consequence of us driving a shift in our strategy in wanting to accelerate both our platformization and consolidation and activating our AI leadership.” Defendants also revealed that U.S. federal government deals for several large projects did not close and resulted in “a significant shortfall in our U.S. federal government business” that is expected to continue into the third and fourth quarters if 2024.

On this news, the price of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. common stock declined by $104.12 per share, or approximately 28%, on February 21, 2024.

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts, including that: (1) The Company’s consolidation and platformization initiatives were not driving increased market share to a significant degree; (2) the Company would need to ramp up platformization and free product offerings to entice customers to adopt more of their platforms; (3) the Company’s high growth in billings was not sustainable; (4) new AI offerings were not facilitating greater platformization and consolidation; and (5) based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about customer demand, billings, and platformization, as well as related financial results, growth, and prospects.

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country.

