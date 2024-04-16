Jeffrey Earnhardt and the No. 26 ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra Return at Talladega

LOUISVILLE, OH, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForeverLawn, Inc.® is excited to return to the track for the Ag-Pro 300 at the Talladega Superspeedway. This will be Jeffrey Earnhardt’s second race of the season with the Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) team, which will be streamed live on Saturday, April 20 at 4:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

“I’m amped to be headed back to ‘Dega in the Black and Green Grass Machine,” says Earnhardt. “We’ve been just one spot shy of a perfect weekend here before and are eager to keep this solid season rolling for Sam Hunt Racing. Hopefully we can claim the top spot when the checkered flag drops this weekend!”

Earnhardt will once again pilot the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra for Sam Hunt Racing, which will feature the familiar Black and Green Grass Machine paint scheme. The MNK Legacy Project — a nonprofit started in honor of Makenna Karmie, who passed in 2018 — will be highlighted on the deck lid.

MASH Athletics — a Minnesota-based baseball club and training organization that provides athletes opportunities to grow and impact their communities — will be featured partners on the car. Precision Products, who have been previously showcased at several races, will also serve as featured partners for Talladega.

“We are thrilled to be back at Talladega,” says Dale Karmie, ForeverLawn Co-Founder. “This track is synonymous with the name Earnhardt, and one where Jeffrey has performed well before, including the pole position and a career-best 2nd place finish in 2022. Sam Hunt has been bringing great cars to the track this year and we are excited to see what we can accomplish."

ForeverLawn partners Erie Sports Center, the Ark Encounter, and the Creation Museum will be promoted on the car. ForeverLawn is proud to support these organizations and the impactful work they do. Additional partners featured on the car include Critical Path, Assured Partners, and STR.

There will also be an in-car camera broadcasting throughout the race, providing fans with a driver’s-eye view. Viewers can follow Jeffrey Earnhardt and the Black and Green Grass Machine on social media and by watching on FOX.

