Vulvar Cancer Pipeline Insight 2024, with Key Focus on TAK-242, Vudalimab, PEN-866, Artesunate, IRX-2, ISA101, VicOryx, PRV111, PRGN-2009, ABI-2280 and CUE-101

The report provides comprehensive insights about 12+ companies and 12+ pipeline drugs in Vulvar Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The Vulvar Cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2024 report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Vulvar Cancer pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Vulvar Cancer treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Vulvar Cancer commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Vulvar Cancer collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis contributing to the development of novel therapeutics for Vulvar Cancer.

In the coming years, the Vulvar Cancer market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics that are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Vulvar Cancer R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

A detailed portfolio of major pharma players who are involved in fueling the Vulvar Cancer treatment market. Several potential therapies for Vulvar Cancer are under investigation. With the expected launch of these emerging therapies, it is expected that there will be a significant impact on the Vulvar Cancer market size in the coming years.

This in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets (in early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the treatment of Vulvar Cancer) includes therapeutic assessment and comparative analysis. This will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

Vulvar Cancer Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Vulvar Cancer report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Vulvar Cancer Emerging Drugs

Vudalimab: XencorVudalimab is a bispecific antibody that simultaneously targets immune checkpoint receptors PD-1 and CTLA-4 and is designed to promote tumor-selective T-cell activation. Xencor's XmAb Bispecific Fc Domain serves as the scaffold for these two antigen binding domains and confers long circulating half-life, stability and ease of manufacture on vudalimab. XmAb bispecific Fc domains have been engineered to eliminate Fc gamma receptor (Fc?R) binding, with the intent to prevent activation and/or depletion of T cells via engagement by Fc?R-expressing cells. In preclinical studies, dual blockade of PD-1 and CTLA-4 with vudalimab significantly enhanced T cell proliferation and activation, and anti-tumor activity in vivo.

PEN-866: Tarveda TherapeuticsPEN-866 is a miniature drug conjugate that selectively binds to the intracellular target Heat Shock Protein 90 (HSP90) and is linked to a topoisomerase 1 inhibitor (SN-38), a potent anti-cancer payload. PEN-866 accumulates and is retained in tumors. As the SN-38 payload is cleaved over time, there is a sustained release of SN-38, resulting in prolonged DNA damage and tumor regressions in multiple patient-derived and other xenograft tumor models. PEN-866 is the first miniature drug conjugate from Tarveda's HSP90 binding drug conjugate platform.

Vulvar Cancer: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Vulvar Cancer drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Vulvar Cancer



There are approx. 12+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Vulvar Cancer. The companies which have their Vulvar Cancer drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase II include Xencor.



Phases



This report covers around 12+ products under different phases of clinical development like

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration



Vulvar Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as:

Inhalation

Inhalation/Intravenous/Oral

Intranasal

Intravenous

Intravenous/ Subcutaneous

NA

Oral

Oral/intranasal/subcutaneous

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as:

Antibody

Antisense oligonucleotides

Immunotherapy

Monoclonal antibody

Peptides

Protein

Recombinant protein

Small molecule

Stem Cell

Vaccine

Product Type

Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.

Vulvar Cancer: Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Vulvar Cancer therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.

Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Vulvar Cancer drugs.



Vulvar Cancer Report Insights

Vulvar Cancer Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Vulvar Cancer Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

Key Questions



Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

How many companies are developing Vulvar Cancer drugs?

How many Vulvar Cancer drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Vulvar Cancer?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Vulvar Cancer therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Vulvar Cancer and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

Akaza Bioscience

Xencor

Tarveda Therapeutics

Frantz Viral Therapeutics, LLC

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, LLC

ISA Pharmaceuticals BV

Oryx

PDS Biotechnology

SQZ Biotech

Privo Technologies

Precigen

Antiva Biosciences

CUE BIOPHARMA

Arovella Therapeutics

Key Products

TAK-242

Vudalimab

PEN-866

Artesunate

IRX-2

ISA101

VicOryx

PRV111

PRGN-2009

ABI-2280

CUE-101

