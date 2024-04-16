New York, USA, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Anti-Depressant Drugs Market to Register Incremental Growth by 2030, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies - AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline, H. Lundbeck AS, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer

The global antidepressant drugs market is expected to experience a substantial CAGR from 2024 to 2030. This growth is driven by rising depression cases worldwide, alongside a greater understanding of depression. Additionally, the market for antidepressants is projected to expand due to numerous ongoing research initiatives, collaborations among healthcare providers, researchers, and industry stakeholders, as well as strategic partnerships. These factors are poised to contribute to the overall expansion of the antidepressant drugs market throughout the forecast period spanning 2024 to 2030.

DelveInsight’s Anti-Depressant Drugs Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading anti-depressant drugs companies’ market shares, challenges, anti-depressant drugs market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market anti-depressant drugs companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Anti-Depressant Drugs Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global anti-depressant drugs market during the forecast period.

Notable anti-depressant drugs companies such as AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, H. Lundbeck AS, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Organon group of companies, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Novartis AG, Biogen Inc., Sage Therapeutics, Axsome Therapeutics, Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Lupin, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., and several others, are currently operating in the anti-depressant drugs market.

In September 2023, the FDA approved a new drug Exxua by Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals to treat major depressive disorder in adults.

, the FDA approved a new drug Exxua by Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals to treat major depressive disorder in adults. In August 2023, Biogen Inc. and Sage Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved ZURZUVAE™ (zuranolone) 50 mg for adults with postpartum depression (PPD).

announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved ZURZUVAE™ (zuranolone) 50 mg for adults with postpartum depression (PPD). In August 2022, the FDA approved Auvelity which is an extended-release dextromethorphan/bupropion tablet intended for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

Anti-Depressant Drugs Overview

Anti-depressant drugs, a cornerstone of mental health treatment, work to alleviate symptoms of depression by regulating neurotransmitters in the brain. These medications, which include selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), and others, aim to restore the balance of chemicals that affect mood and emotions. For many individuals, these drugs offer a path to managing the debilitating effects of depression, helping to improve quality of life and restore a sense of normalcy.

However, the effectiveness of anti-depressants can vary widely from person to person, and finding the right medication often involves a process of trial and error. Alongside their benefits, these drugs may come with side effects ranging from mild to severe, underscoring the importance of careful monitoring by healthcare professionals. Despite these challenges, anti-depressants remain a vital tool in the treatment of depression, offering hope and relief to millions of people worldwide who grapple with this complex and often misunderstood mental health condition.





Anti-Depressant Drugs Market Insights

In 2023, North America led the anti-depressant drugs market, supported by key factors such as the increasing prevalence of neurological and psychiatric disorders, a strong healthcare infrastructure, the presence of major industry players, rising product development endeavors, and other significant factors. The region is expected to experience substantial growth in the anti-depressant drugs market from 2024 to 2030.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) in 2022, approximately 52.9 million individuals, representing 21% of the population, experienced mental illness in the United States in 2020. Additionally, 14.2 million people in the United States had serious mental illness in 2020, as reported by the same source. The NIMH also noted that around 21.0 million adults in the United States had at least one major depressive episode in 2020.

The surge in product development activities in the region is another factor contributing to the growth of the anti-depressant drugs market. For instance, in September 2023, Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals received approval from the FDA for Exxua, a new drug designed to treat major depressive disorder in adults. Notably, this drug boasts fewer common side effects compared to other medications for depression.

In summary, these factors are expected to drive the expansion of the anti-depressant drugs market in North America throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

Anti-Depressant Drugs Market Dynamics

The increasing prevalence of mental health conditions like depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder is fueling the expansion of the anti-depressant drugs market. According to the World Health Organization's 2022 data, an estimated 970 million people, or about 1 in 8 individuals globally, were living with a mental disorder in 2019. The report highlighted anxiety and depressive disorders as the most prevalent mental health conditions, affecting 301 million people, including 58 million children and adolescents, in 2019 worldwide.

In 2019, approximately 280 million people, constituting 3.8% of the global population, including 23 million children and adolescents, were reported to have depression. The continuous research efforts aimed at developing new anti-depressant medications are expected to drive market growth in the foreseeable future. For instance, Autobahn Therapeutics initiated a Phase I clinical trial of ABX-002 in November 2022 for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

However, challenges such as regulatory compliance, safety concerns associated with anti-depressant drugs, and the social stigma and discrimination faced by individuals with mental health conditions may hinder the overall growth of the anti-depressant drugs market.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021–2030 Key Anti-Depressant Drugs Companies AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, H. Lundbeck AS, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Organon group of companies, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Novartis AG, Biogen Inc., Sage Therapeutics, Axsome Therapeutics, Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Lupin, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., among others

Anti-Depressant Drugs Market Assessment

Anti-Depressant Drugs Market Segmentation Anti-Depressant Drugs Market Segmentation By Drug Type: Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRI), Selective-norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRI), Tricyclic Antidepressants (TCA), Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (MAOI), and Others Anti-Depressant Drugs Market Segmentation By Application: Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), Obsessive-compulsive Disorder (OCD), General Anxiety Disorder (GAD), Panic Disorder (PD), and Others Anti-Depressant Drugs Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 Anti-Depressant Drugs Market Layout 7 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 8 Anti-Depressant Drugs Market Company and Product Profiles 9 Project Approach 10 About DelveInsight

