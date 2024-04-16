Dollet Announces Partnership with Leading Crypto Projects

Kyiv, Ukraine, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dollet , the Trusted Guide to Crypto and the pioneering digital wallet platform committed to reshaping the crypto landscape, proudly announces its strategic partnership with renowned projects:





GreedyArt - a decentralized NFT auction with full payment, where bids made in the auction are non-refundable and form a reward pool, which is shared between the seller and the auction winner.

ReHold - a user-friendly DeFi app, where high-yield, short-term investments with up to 220% APR meet user-friendly accessibility and seamless transaction experiences.

Actocracy - a groundbreaking ecosystem where digital governance meets the real world, inspired by the vision that action leads to change. Here, every individual has the power to influence and shape the community.

ICP.Hub - infinitely scalable general-purpose L1 blockchain, focused on empowering the ambitious — entrepreneurs, developers, and blockchain enthusiasts — by providing top-tier incubation programs, essential tools, and resources to transform visionary ideas into reality.

One Click Crypto - a platform for all DeFi yield and airdrop farming, with multiple products: Yield Explorer, Airdrop Tracker, One Click Zaps and AI personalized recommendation engines.

CRGpt . - a pioneering ecosystem designed to be a game-changer in the world of crypto trading. At the heart of this ecosystem is the CRGPT Token, a multi-utility token that aims to redefine the way traders interact, contribute, and benefit from the crypto market.



This partnership marks a significant milestone in Dollet's mission to revolutionize the crypto space.

Dollet aims to provide users with seamless and secure access to decentralized finance. With an intuitive interface and robust features, Dollet redefines the crypto experience for both enthusiasts and newcomers.

The collaboration with these esteemed partners marks the launch of an ambitious initiative aimed at amplifying brand visibility, expanding audience reach, and enriching community interaction. The partnership will unfold through a series of stages, including a press release, AMA sessions, and joint social activities.

At the core of this partnership is a unique opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. Participants can engage in various activities to qualify for these rewards.

Here's how customers can participate:

1. Stay tuned for updates on our official launch and campaign details.

2. Engage with our social media platforms and participate in designated activities.

3. Follow specific instructions outlined in our promotional materials to qualify for prizes.

Additionally, Dollet and its partners are thrilled to offer customers the chance to win enticing rewards as part of this collaboration. Through a series of captivating tasks and challenges, participants will have the opportunity to win lucrative prizes and rewards.

Join Dollet and its esteemed partners as we embark on this exciting journey of collaboration, innovation, and community empowerment. Together, we will shape the future of decentralized finance and unlock new possibilities for crypto enthusiasts worldwide.

For media inquiries and partnership opportunities, please contact: marketing(at)dolletwallet.com

https://dolletwallet.com/ https://greedy.art/ https://rehold.io/ https://actocracy.com/ https://disruptives.io/ https://www.oneclick.fi/ https://www.cryptogpt.io/

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.