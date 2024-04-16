MEDIA ADVISORY: Labour Reps Discuss Election Strategy and Union Momentum

OTTAWA, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Labour Congress will convene representatives of millions of workers from across Canada Thursday to discuss how they will advance the rights of workers.



Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress, will lead the Council’s discussion and make an announcement about the Canadian Football League Players’ Association.

“Representatives of millions of workers will gather in Ottawa this week ready to deliver a clear message to politicians of every stripe: if you want our votes, you must respect and enhance our rights. Not with pretty words, but concrete action,” warned Bruske. “The labour movement is growing. We will be releasing new polling showing how, more and more, Canadians are behind us. People are looking to us to make it easier to join a union and harder for employers to obstruct workers from organizing.”

“Canadians understand – the best ticket to the middle class is to have a union card in your back pocket.”

CANADA COUNCIL MEETING OF THE CANADIAN LABOUR CONGRESS

THURSDAY APRIL 18, 2024

Shaw Centre, Gatineau Salon

55 Colonel By Drive Ottawa ON

9:30 AM:

Press Conference with Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress and Solomon Elimimian, President of the CFL Players’ Association (Open to the media)

10:00 AM:

Speech by Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress (Open to the media)

10:45 AM – 4:30 PM

Canada Council deliberates and hears from invited guests (Closed to the media)

