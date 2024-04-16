ANTO Embarks on a Journey, Initiating a New Era in Cryptocurrency Asset Management

Hong Kong, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANTO International Asset Custody Platform is delighted to announce the upcoming global launch of its Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) on April 16th, North American time. This milestone marks a significant step into the realm of digital asset investment. ANTO provides secure and robust digital asset investment services for global investors, aiming to create more opportunities for wealth growth.



As a legitimate and compliant digital asset management platform, ANTO was established in the United States, a country that has legalized cryptocurrencies. The platform has received authoritative certification from esteemed financial regulatory bodies in the United States and the United Kingdom, ensuring its legitimacy and credibility. ANTO adheres strictly to regulatory policies and laws to ensure the legality and compliance of its operations.



ANTO's core team comprises experienced and highly skilled traders and strategy analysts with deep industry backgrounds and extensive investment experience. The team possesses core technologies to digitize Wall Street data intelligence and real-time trading, enabling ANTO to enter the field of cryptocurrency asset trading and provide investors with stable and efficient investment services.



ANTO offers investors diversified investment products and services, covering multiple areas such as digital currency funds, quantitative trading, and liquidity provision. The platform is committed to providing investors with secure, transparent, and high-yielding investment opportunities, catering to various needs and risk preferences.





Investors can enjoy the following premium services and support from ANTO:



1. Diversified Investment Products: ANTO offers a variety of investment products and services, including liquidity investments, compound interest asset management products, and ETF investments, catering to the diverse needs and risk preferences of investors.



2. Robust Investment Strategies: With a strong research team and technical team, ANTO is committed to developing and implementing innovative investment strategies and trading schemes, providing investors with stable and efficient investment services.



3. Security and Compliance Assurance: ANTO strictly adheres to regulatory policies and laws to protect the legitimate rights and interests of investors and ensure the safety and compliance of platform operations.



4. Continuous Innovation and Development: ANTO is dedicated to continuous innovation and development, constantly improving the quality and level of investment products and services, creating more value and returns for investors.



Three major product lines of ANTO, each with unique advantages and professional strengths:



1. Liquidity Investment: Stable Appreciation, Worry-Free Investment



ANTO's liquidity investment system is an efficient capital management solution designed to provide investors with safe and reliable asset appreciation avenues. With a professional investment team and advanced risk management models, ANTO achieves stable appreciation through optimized portfolios and strict risk control measures. Investors can choose different investment periods and returns, enjoying daily investment returns of 0.12%-0.5% and easily withdrawing principal and interest at contract maturity.



2. Compound Asset Management Products: Continuous Returns, Wealth Multiplication



ANTO's compound asset package product is a unique wealth appreciation solution that achieves continuous asset appreciation through continuous reinvestment. The platform carefully selects high-potential digital assets and invests with daily returns of 0.45%-0.7%, allowing investors' wealth to multiply under the compound effect. Investors can choose different investment amounts and returns according to their needs, enjoying continuous returns and substantial profits upon fund exit.



3. ETF Warranted Financial Management: Diversified Allocation, Easy Investment



ANTO's exchange-traded fund (ETF), with the right to equality of the share of income, is symbolized by AE. AE represents the equity of users based on ANTO ETF trading and holding a variety of encrypted digital assets. By pledging the AE warrants for financial management, investors can easily achieve asset allocation without complex operations, investing without worry. Holding AE, investors can enjoy returns from market appreciation and choose different financial management periods, earning daily returns of up to 1.5%.



ANTO believes that with its services and support, investors will be able to achieve their financial goals and embark on a new era of digital asset investment. Let us join hands and witness the splendid future of digital asset investment together!

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.











