Educational Tourism Market Is Expected To Reach a Revenue Of USD 1,301.6 Bn By 2033, At 13.5% CAGR: Insights By DMR

Hamilton Square, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview
The Global Educational Tourism Market size is expected to reach USD 416.8 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 1,301.6 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 13.5%.
The global educational tourism market offers cultural immersion and personal growth opportunities through numerous programs like language courses, eco-tour, and volunteer activities. Major growth drivers of this market include growth in income, transportation improvements, and lifelong tendencies to gain knowledge. It fosters sustainability, cultural understanding, and economic development. Innovations like virtual experiences ensure its relevance amidst evolving travel preferences.
Important Insights
- Market size: The Global Educational Tourism Market size is expected to reach USD 1,301.6 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 13.5%, commencing from its 2024 market value of USD 416.8 billion.
- Age Group Segment Analysis: The age group of 19-25 is anticipated to dominate the educational tourism market because they pursue better schooling, independence, and versatility in making plans and financing travel experiences.
- Type of Occupation Segment Analysis: Students are projected to dominate the educational tourism market due to their pursuit of personal and educational growth, flexible schedules, access to financial aid, and adventurous spirit.
- Course Type Segment Analysis: Master's degree programs dominate educational tourism due to their alignment with career advancement, international networking opportunities, academic maturity, and access to financial resources.
- Regional Analysis: Asia-Pacific leads the global educational tourism market due to its rich cultural heritage, diverse educational offerings, renowned academic institutions, and government support for tourism infrastructure development.Latest Trends
- Remote Learning Travel Packages: Educational tourism integrates remote learning experience, presenting travel programs combining cultural immersion with virtual classroom opportunities, catering to numerous educational interests.
- Sustainability-Focused Experiences: Rising demand for eco-friendly and socially responsible tourism drives educational programs emphasizing sustainability, conservation, and community engagement, aligning with global environmental initiatives.
- Digital Learning Platforms Integration: Educational tourism providers leverage digital platforms for pre-travel education and experience, enhancing learning outcomes and extending educational stories beyond physical travel.
- Experiential Learning Adventures: Shift toward head-on learning experiences such as fieldwork, internships, and volunteer opportunities abroad offers immersive educational tourism experiences, appealing to experiential learners and career-focused individuals.
Educational Tourism Market: Competitive Landscape
- The global educational tourism market has various types of players, from predominant corporations like EF Education First and National Geographic Expeditions to smaller niche operators, each offering a huge variety of programs catering to numerous educational needs and interests.
- Emerging startups and boutique operators focusing on niche segments which include eco-tourism and language immersion are gaining traction, leveraging progressive services and customized experiences to differentiate themselves inside the competitive landscape of educational tourism.
Some of the prominent market players:
- EF Education First
- National Geographic Expeditions
- WorldStrides
- Smithsonian Journeys
- Explorica
- G Adventures
- Road Scholar
- Intrepid Travel
- Education First (EF) College Study Tours
- Rustic Pathways
- Other Key Players
Educational Tourism Market Scope
|Report Highlights
|Details
|Market Size (2024)
|USD 416.8 Bn
|Forecast Value (2033)
|USD 1,301.6 Bn
|CAGR (2024-2033)
|13.5%
|Asia-Pacific Revenue
|41.0%
|Historical Data
|2018 - 2023
|Forecast Data
|2024 - 2033
|Base Year
|2023
|Estimate Year
|2024
|Segments Covered
|By Age Group, By Type of Occupation, By Course Type
|Regional Coverage
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Market Analysis
The 19-25 age group is projected to dominate the educational tourism market due to being in the midst of better education, seeking personal growth, and cultural exposure. Their independence, flexibility, and access to resources drive the need for them, while academic institutions encourage study abroad programs, similarly fueling an increase within this demographic.
Master's diploma programs are projected to lead the educational tourism market, constituting 47.9% in 2024. Students pursuing master's degrees view international experiences as vital for professional advancement. Their maturity, independence, access to sources, and alignment with educational and professional goals force their dominance in this section.
Growth Drivers
- Increasing Globalization: Globalization and interconnectedness fuel growing interest in cross-cultural experiences and educational opportunities, driving demand for educational tourism.
- Rising Education Expenditure: Rising disposable incomes, especially in emerging economies, empower more individuals to pursue travel for personal growth and enrichment.
- Technological Advancements in the Travel Industry: Advancements in transportation infrastructure, such as affordable air travel, increased accessibility to distant destinations, and expanding the reach of educational tourism programs.
- Rising Interest in Different Cultures: Cultural curiosity, economic empowerment, technological advancement, and a growing emphasis on sustainability collectively shape the future trajectory of educational tourism globally.
- Government Support: Policies promoting global exchange programs and educational partnerships incentivize participation in educational tourism, contributing to marketplace expansion and improvement.
Restraints
- Travel Restrictions: Evolving travel policies and visa regulations because of geopolitical tensions or health crises restrict global educational tourism, impacting market accessibility and growth.
- Safety Concerns: Security risks, including political instability, herbal disasters, and health emergencies, deter travelers from collaborating in academic tourism programs, affecting marketplace demand and viability.
- Financial Constraints: High costs associated with international travel, which include airfare, lodging, and other expenses, restrict participation in educational tourism, especially for budget-conscious individuals and students.
- Cultural and Language Barriers: Differences in language, customs, and cultural norms present challenges for tourists, affecting their capability to engage in educational experiences overseas, and limiting market appeal.
Growth Opportunities
- Diversification of Offerings: Expanding educational subjects beyond conventional subjects to include niche interests and specialized programs attracts various demographics, fostering market growth.
- Collaboration with Academic Institutions: Partnerships with universities and academic establishments create opportunities for academic tourism providers to offer accredited publications and certifications, improving market credibility.
- Integration of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR): Incorporating VR and AR technology into the educational tourism experience enhances immersion and interactivity, attracting tech-savvy travelers and driving market expansion.
- Targeting Emerging Markets: Tapping into rising economies with growing middle-class populations and growing educational aspirations opens up new markets for educational tourism, fueling growth opportunities.
Educational Tourism Market Segmentation
By Age Group
- Less Than 12 Years
- 13-18 Years
- 19-25 Years
- 26-40 Years
- 41-55 Years
By Type of Occupation
- Students
- Scholar
- Teachers
- Government Officials
- Corporation Managers
- Others
By Course Type
- Master Degree
- Secondary Education
- Primary Education
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific educational tourism market is projected to dominate globally with a 41.0% market share in 2024. Its rich cultural heritage, diverse instructional services, famous academic establishments, and investment in tourism infrastructure make contributions to its appeal. Many Asian nations, which include China, Japan, India, and South Korea, offer numerous educational possibilities like language programs, literature studies, theater, and religious pilgrimages. Additionally, nature-oriented education applications and financial development similarly bolster its function, even as North America's educational tourism market is also predicted to develop drastically.
By Region
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- The U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Benelux
- Nordic
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- ANZ
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Israel
- Egypt
- Rest of MEA
Recent Developments in the Educational Tourism Market
- February 2024: Mastereign Group and STIC Travel partner to provide educational tours in Singapore, focusing on sustainability and cultural exchange to enhance learning experiences for Indian students.
- November 2023: Saudi Arabia is dedicating resources to tourism talent development, including specialized school and training initiatives. Vision 2030 targets economic diversification and aims to generate one million tourism positions by 2030.
- August 2023: Excelia expands with the acquisition of its Paris-Cachan campus, becoming its fourth in France. With a USD 25.0 million investment, it targets 1,500 students in three years, offering diverse programs.
- June 2023: Holged Group broadens its educational offerings by acquiring Al Massalik School in Casablanca, Morocco, with strategic guidance from Africa 50 and legal advice from Asafo & Co.
- April 2023: STB, a prominent education consultancy in Brazil, merges with BeFly to enhance its market presence and establish 30 new offices, while retaining autonomy within the BeFly ecosystem.
- March 2023: UNWTO collaborates with Saudi Arabia to elevate global tourism education and training through online courses, job creation efforts, quality certification programs, and fostering innovation, as outlined in the agreement.
