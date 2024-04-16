Cencia Exchange has purchased commercial insurance for liquidation, providing cash claim protection for Cencia users

New York, USA, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The vision behind Centcia Exchange is to provide a secure and regulated platform for traders and investors to engage in digital asset trading. With a strong commitment to compliance and transparency, Cencia positions itself as an industry leader, setting new standards for legitimacy and professionalism. Recently, Centcia Exchange announced the purchase of commercial insurance for liquidation, offering cash claim protection for Cencia users and further enhancing the security of user assets.





After accumulating a significant number of institutional users, Cencia officially entered the market for individual investors in 2023. Within just one year, the number of individual investment users rapidly exceeded one million. This impressive growth demonstrates the demand for high-quality new tokens in the cryptocurrency market and the market's recognition of Cencia's secure, fast, and intelligent trading experience.

Each year, numerous token projects apply to list on Cencia Exchange. The exchange maintains strict standards for evaluating and reviewing token projects. Cencia Exchange has an independent department dedicated to reviewing new token projects and selects premium tokens with high growth potential through in-depth research and professional assessments among the many applications for token issuance. Ultimately, tokens are approved by the token project and made available for ICO on Cencia Exchange.





As a US government-licensed cryptocurrency exchange, Cencia possesses unparalleled legitimacy and trustworthiness. Cencia prioritizes the security of user funds and personal information, employing state-of-the-art security measures to mitigate online threats. Cencia is committed to faster and smarter trading, accessible through iOS and Android platforms, as well as via mobile and web browsers, ensuring users can access the application on their smartphones. With its intuitive and responsive design, the application guarantees a seamless user experience and implements a range of innovative enhancements aimed at providing traders with the best tools and resources. Additionally, Cencia fosters connections with technologically savvy and innovative traders, incorporating AI-inspired design for AI-driven quantitative investment and intelligent trading, offering users intelligent investment and financial management options.





