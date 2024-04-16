Questex Expands its Bar & Restaurant Expo Portfolio to Help Support Owners and Operators Develop New Profits Within Bars, Restaurants and Hotels

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex, the leading information and event services company focused on the experience economy, today announces the launch of Bar & Restaurant Expo Texas, an extension of the nation’s largest and most influential gathering of bar and restaurant owners and operators. With the theme “Unlock your profit potential,” the event will bring together 4,500 bar, restaurant and hotel owners, operators, GMs, investors, and developers. Co-located with The Hospitality Show, October 28-30 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, TX, this venue will serve as a hub for cultivating fresh partnership opportunities within the hotel industry.



“We are thrilled to broaden our Bar & Restaurant portfolio in collaboration with The Hospitality Show,” stated Tim McLucas, VP and Market Leader of the Bar & Restaurant Group at Questex. “Hospitality venues, hotels, restaurants, and bars form a tightly knit ecosystem, and Questex’s Hospitality portfolio fosters connections among owners, investors, and operators through live events, education, and networking. The expansion of Bar & Restaurant Expo into this new market presents significant new opportunities for hotel owners and operators to access leading products, services and expertise, that can enhance guest experience and accelerate their profitability.”

Bar & Restaurant Expo Texas will allow attendees to explore collaborative partnerships between bars, restaurants, and hotels; gain insights from industry experts through engaging workshops and discussions; and offer a networking hub where attendees can sample craft cocktails, taste delicious food items and build new, strategic relationships.

Bar & Restaurant Expo Texas will address key topics including: venue profitability, menu development, marketing and promotions, people and staffing, operational efficiency, guest experience and more.

In addition, the Expo Hall will feature a Live Demo Stage, a central Networking Bar, and more than 100 suppliers of food, beverage, technology, equipment, supplies, and furnishing products.

About Bar & Restaurant Expo

Bar & Restaurant Expo has continued to evolve and mirror the fast-paced, trend-setting nature of the hospitality industry. The event has been providing the specific tools that bar and restaurant owners, operators, and managers need to grow their businesses, compete, and succeed in this hyper- competitive and dynamic industry. The Bar & Restaurant Group is part of the Questex Travel & Hospitality Division and also produces World Tea News, World Tea Academy, as well as Bar & Restaurant Expo, Bar & Restaurant News, and Vibe Conference.

About The Hospitality Show

The Hospitality Show is an event for the entire hospitality ecosystem with one goal: operating hotels more efficiently and profitably. Produced by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Questex, the event brings together top industry leaders, senior executives of hotel brands, owners, operators, management companies, procurement specialists and their teams. The Hospitality Show 2024 is taking place October 28-30 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, TX.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

