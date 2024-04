Chimerix Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

DURHAM, N.C., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) today announced that on April 10, 2024, the Compensation Committee of Chimerix’s Board of Directors granted inducement awards to four new employees of non-statutory stock options to purchase up to a total of 223,000 shares of Chimerix’s common stock. The Compensation Committee of Chimerix’s Board of Directors approved the awards as an inducement material to the new employees’ employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing rule 5635(c)(4).



The stock options have an exercise price per share equal to Chimerix’s closing trading price as of the grant date. The stock options have a 10-year term and will vest over four years, with one-fourth vesting on the one-year anniversary of the date of hire and the remaining three-fourths vesting over the following three years in equal monthly installments. The stock options are subject to the terms of Chimerix’s 2013 Equity Incentive Plan but were granted outside of the 2013 Equity Incentive Plan.

Chimerix is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. The Company’s most advanced clinical-stage development program, ONC201, is in development for H3 K27M-mutant glioma.

