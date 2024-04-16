IN8bio to Present at Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Virtual Healthcare Equity Conference

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies, today announced that William Ho, CEO and Co-founder, will present at the Noble Capital Markets’ Emerging Growth Virtual Healthcare Equity Conference on Thursday, April 18th at 12:30pm ET.



The formal presentation will feature a fireside style Q&A session with questions welcome from the live virtual audience. Attendees interested in viewing the live presentation can register for this event here: Virtual Healthcare Equity Conference Registration .

The IN8bio management team will also be hosting one-on-one meetings during the virtual event with registered, qualified investor attendees. Interested parties should contact their Noble representative to schedule a meeting.

A video webcast of the presentation will be available following the event on the Company's website https://investors.in8bio.com/news-events/events-presentations , and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available on Channelchek www.channelchek.com , the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company's website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gamma-delta T cell-based immunotherapies for cancer patients. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. The company’s lead program, INB-400, is in a Phase 2 trial in glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). Additional programs include Phase 1 trials in solid and hematologic tumors, including INB-200 for GBM and INB-100 for patients with hematologic malignancies undergoing transplantation. For more information about IN8bio, visit www.IN8bio.com.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) is a research driven investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade. Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to public small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including research, webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.

Corporate Contact:

IN8bio, Inc.

Glenn Schulman, PharmD, MPH

203.494.7411

gdschulman@IN8bio.com

Investors

Meru Advisors

Lee M. Stern

lstern@meruadvisors.com

Media Contact

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917.291.5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com



