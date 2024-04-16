Vespra Hills Golf Club Joins the ClubLink Family of Managed Clubs

KING CITY, Ontario, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClubLink Corporation ULC (subsidiary of TWC Enterprises Limited), Canada’s largest owner, operator and manager of Golf and Country Clubs, announced today that Vespra Hills Golf Club has joined the ClubLink family of managed Clubs.

Established in 2003, nestled in the hills of Springwater Township, 10 minutes from downtown Barrie, Ontario and 45 minutes from the highway 407/400 interchange, the 27-hole Member Club will become a fully integrated, Gold-level Member Club in the ClubLink network.

As a ClubLink managed property, Vespra Hills Members will continue to experience easy access to the tee, superb course conditions, a full roster of Member events and great hospitality. Members can also experience the benefits of a ClubLink membership, including access to more than 40 Championship courses in Ontario, Quebec and Florida for optional additional fees.

“Very early in our discussion it was clear that ClubLink’s values, intentions, and partnership concept seemed like a good fit for the best interests of our Members and employees”, said Dave Caldwell, Owner and President of Vespra Hills. “Over the last few years, our team has made great strides to advance the Club and our services. We will continue this trend as we evolve through our partnership with ClubLink,” adds Caldwell.

Vespra Hills is the third managed Club in the ClubLink portfolio. Growing the network through management services agreements continues to be a focus for the company, as it adds value and additional benefits for members, guests, employees and facility owners alike.

About ClubLink Corporation ULC

ClubLink is Canada’s largest owner, operator, and manager of Golf and Country Clubs with 45.5, 18-hole equivalent championship courses at 35 locations in Ontario, Quebec, and Florida.

