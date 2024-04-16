Sezzle to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Minneapolis, MN, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) (Sezzle or Company) // Purpose-driven digital payment platform, Sezzle, today announced that the Company’s management team will participate in the following investor conferences:
- May 16, 2024: Sezzle will participate in Needham’s 19th Annual Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference.
- May 22-23, 2024: management will attend B. Riley Securities’ 24th Annual Institutional Investor Conference.
- June 25, 2024: the Company will take part in the Northland Growth Conference 2024.
Contact Information
| Lee Brading, CFA
Investor Relations
+651 240 6001
investorrelations@sezzle.com
| Erin Foran
Media Enquiries
+651 403 2184
erin.foran@sezzle.com
About Sezzle Inc.
Sezzle is a certified B Corporation on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle’s payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of consumers by offering installment plans online and in-store. Sezzle’s transparent, inclusive, and seamless payment option allows consumers to take control over their spending, be more responsible, and gain access to financial freedom.
For more information visit sezzle.com.