Weatherford Releases 2023 Digital Annual Update

HOUSTON, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) ("Weatherford" or the "Company") announced the release of its 2023 Annual Update, highlighting outstanding results for the year. The digital update showcases new technology developments, recent strategic acquisitions, and the Company’s unwavering focus on creating long-term value for customers and investors, paving the path for sustainable and steadfast growth.



Girish Saligram, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “In 2023, we saw another year of outstanding success driven by exceptional market performance as we created sustainable value. Entering 2024, Weatherford has undergone a significant transformation, distinctly different from its past and the sector. Weatherford is now characterized by our financial discipline, proven performance, and intensified operating focus. Weatherford is now a reimagined entity, strategically poised for success in the evolving landscape.”

The 2023 Annual Update is available on the Company's website.

About Weatherford

Weatherford delivers innovative energy services that integrate proven technologies with advanced digitalization to create sustainable offerings for maximized value and return on investment. Our world-class experts partner with customers to optimize their resources and realize the full potential of their assets. Operators choose us for strategic solutions that add efficiency, flexibility, and responsibility to any energy operation. The Company operates in approximately 75 countries and has approximately 18,500 team members representing more than 110 nationalities and 335 operating locations. Visit weatherford.com for more information and connect with us on social media.

Contacts

For Media:

Kelley Hughes

kelley.hughes@weatherford.com