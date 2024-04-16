Beyond, Inc. Scheduled to Release First Quarter Financial Results on May 6, with a Premarket Call on May 7

MIDVALE, Utah, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond, Inc., (NYSE: BYON) owner of ecommerce brands Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock and Zulily, is scheduled to release first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, on Monday, May 6, 2024, after the market closes.



The company has scheduled a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 8:30am ET to discuss these results and take questions from participants during the live event. Questions may also be submitted to ir@beyond.com in advance.

Webcast and Replay Information

To access the live webcast, visit investors.beyond.com. To participate in the conference call via telephone, please pre-register at this link - BYON Q1 2024 Earnings Call. Registrants will receive dial-in information and a unique PIN to access the live call. A replay of the conference call will be available at investors.beyond.com two hours after the live call has ended.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON), based in Midvale, Utah, is an ecommerce expert with a singular focus: connecting consumers with products and services that unlock their homes’ potential. The Company owns Overstock, Bed Bath & Beyond, Baby & Beyond, Zulily, and other related brands and associated intellectual property. Its suite of online shopping brands feature millions of products for various life stages that millions of customers visit each month. Beyond regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Beyond.com.

Beyond, Bed Bath & Beyond, Welcome Rewards, Zulily, Overstock and Backyard are trademarks of Beyond, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

