Dickey’s Barbecue Hires New Director of R & D: Chef Matt Burton

Dallas, TX, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In October of 2023, accomplished chef Matthew Burton continued his industry career by joining Dickey’s Restaurant Brands, Inc. as their Director of R&D and Corporate Executive Chef.

With nearly 30 years of notable performance, chef Matthew Burton brings his extensive knowledge of flavors and culinary creativity to the world’s largest barbecue brand. He has quickly made an impressive impact at Dickey’s by enhancing the historic brands famous baked potato casserole, remodeling their impressive Barbecue University training program, as well as ensuring the Dickey’s renowned, championship culture is present throughout their stores.

“We are over the moon to have chef Matt Burton as a part of our family here at Dickeys,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc. “His vast experience, exuberant personality, and creative outlook on food and service mesh perfectly with our Texas-style hospitality and traditions.”

Alongside his exceptional work at Dickeys, Matt currently serves as the Vice President of the Culinology Foundation for the Research Chefs Association. He also holds seven patents in foodservice and retail categories, additionally Matt is the only chef in the United States that holds certifications from the American Culinary Federation, the Research Chefs Association, the Hotel & Lodging Association and the Kansas City BBQ Society.

Through his career, chef Matt has been recognized with multiple State, National, and International BBQ awards including; winner of “Smokin in the Bogs”, Wisconsin State Championship, “Red, White, And Que”, Illinois State/National Championship, top prize in the Food Network’s Special named, “Embers and Ice Pitmaster Challenge” in Ludec Alberta Canada, and winner of the “Not so Wurst Wurst Sausage Throwdown” in Munich Germany.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey ’ s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickeys proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickeys was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Attachment