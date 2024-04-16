Cingulate to Participate in Planet MicroCap Showcase: Vegas 2024

KANSAS CITY, Kan., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, today announced that it will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 conference on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 2:30 PM PST. Management will also host individual investor meetings on Thursday, May 2.



Meetings will be conducted in person at the Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nev. Investors may register online at Planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup and request a meeting time with the Company.

Following the conference a webcast of the presentation will be made available on the Cingulate website at Cingulate.com/investors.

Who: Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING)

What: Planet MicroCap Showcase: Vegas 2024

Where: Paris Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, Nev.

When: Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 2:30 PM PST

About Cingulate®

Cingulate Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, designed to improve the lives of patients suffering from frequently diagnosed conditions characterized by burdensome daily dosing regimens and suboptimal treatment outcomes. With an initial focus on the treatment of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Cingulate is identifying and evaluating additional therapeutic areas where its PTR technology may be employed to develop future product candidates, such as anxiety disorders.

Cingulate is headquartered in Kansas City, Kan. For more information visit Cingulate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include all statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding our current views and assumptions with respect to future events regarding our business, including statements with respect to our plans, assumptions, expectations, beliefs and objectives with respect to product development, clinical studies, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. These statements are generally identified by the use of such words as “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “continue,” “outlook,” “will,” “potential” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. Readers are cautioned that any forward-looking information provided by us or on our behalf is not a guarantee of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 10, 2023. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Investor & Public Relations:

Thomas Dalton

Vice President, Investor & Public Relations, Cingulate

tdalton@cingulate.com

(913) 942-2301

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates

mkreps@darrowir.com

(214) 597-8200