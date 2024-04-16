Global Online Nursery Market Size To Exceed USD 347.85 Million By 2033 | CAGR Of 7.1%

New York, United States, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Online Nursery Market Size is to Grow from USD 175.15 Million in 2023 to USD 347.85 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the projected period.





An online nursery plant can be thought of as a virtual store selling pots, plants, flowers, and other gardening supplies. All of this happens over the internet. Many customers prefer these stores because they can select their favorite plant from a large selection and have it delivered straight to their door. Online plant nurseries have significantly increased the convenience of gardening by delivering plants to customers' doorsteps. Customers can also choose from a large selection of plants. This is regarded as the most recent market trend. Furthermore, as global internet penetration increases, demand for online nurseries is expected to rise dramatically. The ever-expanding e-commerce sector, with its widespread reach and ease of access, is expected to significantly increase global demand for online nurseries. More and more people are turning to online shopping for the convenience of home delivery, the variety of options, and the ability to compare prices and reviews. This trend is also seen in the nursery industry, where customers prefer to buy plants online. However, online nurseries have many benefits, but they also have some drawbacks that can significantly impede market growth. One such issue is the difficulty of transporting living plants. Some plants might be too big to transport. They may sustain damage during transportation to their destination. Live plants that are being shipped should be handled with extreme care, and precautions must be taken to keep them from falling or breaking.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Online Nursery Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Flowering Plants, Shrubs, Vegetable Seeds, Indoor Plants, Air-Purifying Plants, Others), By End User (B2B, B2C), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global online nursery market over the predicted timeframe.

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the global online nursery market over the forecast period. With its reputation for rapid technological adoption and widespread internet access, this region has seen a significant increase in consumers purchasing plants and nursery products online. The convenience of online platforms, combined with the vast array of options available, has attracted a diverse range of customers, from gardening enthusiasts to interior designers, all seeking to explore and beautify their spaces with the best selection of plants and nursery products. In recent years, the North American market has experienced significant growth and evolution in this sector. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period. The Indian online nursery market is expanding rapidly, driven by a combination of factors such as increased urbanization, rising disposable income, and a growing interest in horticulture and gardening.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Online Nursery Market are Great Garden Plants, Monrovia Nursery Company, Prairie Nursery, Greenwood Nursery, Desert Horizon Nursery, The Davey Tree Expert Company, Pike Nurseries, Gardens Alive, Inc., Moon Valley Nurseries, Bay Laurel Nursery, and Other Key Vendors.

Recent Developments

In March 2024, Perfect Plants, a family-owned online nursery that specializes in the nationwide delivery of various plants and gardening supplies, began assisting customers in reducing their reliance on pesticides by introducing ryegrass. This natural weed barrier protects a wide range of trees, plants, and crops without the risks associated with chemical pesticides. This innovative solution has already been implemented in their Rose and Hydrangea Trees, both of which are available for pre-order on the Perfect Plants website.

Market Segmentation:

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global digital evidence management market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Online Nursery Market, By Type

Flowering Plants

Shrubs

Vegetable Seeds

Indoor Plants

Air Purifying Plants

Others

Global Online Nursery Market, By Indication

B2B

B2C

Global Digital Evidence Management Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



