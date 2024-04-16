Black Hills Corp. Confirms Details for its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

RAPID CITY, S.D., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. MDT at 7001 Mount Rushmore Road, Rapid City, South Dakota. Attendees have the option to attend the meeting in person or they can listen to the meeting by dialing in via telephone.



Shareholders will be able to access audio of the meeting by dialing 605-782-9484 and entering the passcode 604 530 619#. The presentation for the meeting will be available on the Black Hills Corp. website at www.blackhillscorp.com under “Investor Relations” in the “Events and Presentations” section prior to the meeting.

Black Hills Corporation

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.34 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com.

Investor Relations

Jerome E. Nichols

605-721-1171

jerome.nichols@blackhillscorp.com

24-Hour Media Relations Line

888-242-3969