O-I PACKAGING SOLUTIONS AND REVINO ROLL OUT RETURNABLE, REUSABLE GLASS WINE BOTTLES TO PACIFIC NORTHWEST

Returnable, reusable glass wine bottles support the wine industry's drive towards improved sustainability

​​​​​​Revino​​ ​will partner with wineries, local and statewide legislators, and NGOs to lower the barriers to the widespread adoption of glass bottle reuse

PERRYSBURG, Ohio and NEWBERG, Oregon,, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O-I Packaging Solutions (“O-IPS”), along with Revino, announce the introduction of returnable, reusable glass wine bottles to advance​ the​​ ​sustainability of wine packaging​, first rolling out in Oregon and extending soon to the west coast​​. O-IPS, a global manufacturer of sustainable glass packaging, will locally produce more than 2.4 million reusable glass wine bottles as part of Revino’s return system. Revino was founded to revive the reusable glass bottle ecosystem for beverage producers and consumers.

“Glass packaging for wine is made from pure and natural resources that are inert, infinitely recyclable and reliably preserve the integrity of the wine it packages,” said Randy Burns, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer for O-I Glass. “By extending the use phase of the glass packaging through return and refill winery partnerships, Revino is maximizing the sustainability of packaging for environmentally conscious wine producers.”

A 2020 study by Zero Waste Europe identified reusable packaging as the most environmentally friendly option. Revino with its end-to-end returnable glass bottle reuse system, built for the wine industry, seeks to create a more conscious mindset that encourages wineries and consumers to invest in more durable, and long-lasting, packaging for wine that will endure multiple use cycles.

​​On average, a reusable glass bottle can be reused 25-50 times before being retired and recycled into new glass packaging.

By providing a closed​ ​​​loop system that keeps bottles in circulation, Revino will support the wine industry’s drive towards lower emissions​, reduce reliance on imported glass,​ and​ drive​ a more circular and sustainable model.

“In the spirit of hope and possibility, I envision a world where reusable bottles are not just a practical solution, but instead symbolize our collective determination and commitment to safeguarding our natural resources for future generations,” said Keenan O’Hern, founder of Revino. “​Revino is more than a business venture; this is a shared journey toward a more sustainable and thriving future​​​.”

​​More than 70 wineries have joined in with Revino's mission since the company's inception.​ As part of the program, Revino will deliver reusable glass bottles to participating wineries, ​which will be ​filled ​using​​​ standard bottling equipment, Wine in Revino bottles will be available​ beginning in the summer of 2024​.

Once empty, the reusable bottles can be returned to the winery it was purchased at, or any partner locations, including all ​participating winery tasting rooms, and select retailers and restaurants​​​. Collected bottles ​will be​​​ brought back to Revino’s state-of-the-art bottle washing facility where bottles ​will be​​​ washed, inspected, and tested to ensure they are ready to start the process again.

Visit o-i.com to see the benefits ​of O-I's sustainable glass packaging​ for wine. Ready to discuss further? Visit o-ips.com to learn about our distribution partner – O-I Packaging Solutions. Find more information on Revino’s return and reuse program for wineries at revinobottles.com.

ABOUT O-I PACKAGING SOLUTIONS

O-I Packaging Solutions (O-IPS) is a specialty team born from O-I, dedicated to helping smaller and emerging brands put their inspired products into inspiring packaging. With a streamlined process benefitting from O-I’s robust infrastructure, we excel at providing turnkey solutions as well full customization, according to each partner’s specific and evolving goals.

ABOUT O-I GLASS

At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass, and we are proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it is also pure, healthy, and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world’s leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers’ needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of approximately 23,000 people across 68 plants in 19 countries, O-I achieved revenues of $7.1 billion in 2023. Learn more about us: o-i.com / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / LinkedIn

ABOUT REVINO

Revino provides wine bottle reclamation and sanitation services to ​​wine producers while building a robust local and sustainable glass supply network. Their process operates in an infinite loop starting with bottle manufacturing and distribution, moving to consumption and redemption, and ending with bottle sanitization and reuse. Through their revolutionary​ Returnable Glass Bottles​ ​(​RGBs​)​ and certified quality washing processes, Revino empowers wineries to embrace sustainability and make a significant positive impact on the environment.