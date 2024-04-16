Métis National Council Supportive of Budget 2024

Ottawa, ON, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Métis National Council (MNC) is pleased to see Budget 2024 include important investments in the Métis Nation. While investments in economic development through the recapitalization of the Métis Capital Corporations (MCCs) begin to address the Métis Nation’s needs in this area, there remain critical gaps in distinctions-based funding in areas such as health and emergency management.

The announcement of investment into the re-capitalization of Métis Capital Corporations is important news for Métis business-owners across the Homeland. As demand for financing from Métis entrepreneurs has continued to grow, the Métis Capital Corporations have been concerned by a lack of sufficient capital to assist Métis businesses beyond fiscal year 2023-24, resulting in potentially devastating recessionary impacts on the Métis economy. This funding provides an opportunity for the MCCs to build upon previous successes supporting Métis businesses and further Métis economic prosperity. Capitalizing MCCs through this investment will ensure that MCCs can continue to provide vital loans to Métis businesses and citizens.

The Métis Nation is also pleased with the Government of Canada’s commitment to advance reconciliation and promote more equitable outcomes amongst Indigenous Peoples through a distinctions-based funding model in housing and infrastructure.

"This year’s budget invests in the Métis economy which, in turn, supports Canada’s economy. This is a step in the right direction and takes a positive stride toward economic reconciliation,” commented President Caron. “We are also pleased to see distinctions-based funding for our Métis Governments in housing and infrastructure. Although Budget 2024 does not fully address the pressing needs of Métis citizens and Governments across the Homeland, including in the areas of health and emergency management, the Métis National Council applauds Canada’s attentiveness to the needs and priorities for which the Métis Nation has been advocating.”

For the Métis Nation, investments in self-determined health benefits, including dental care and pharmacare, are long overdue. In addition, Métis citizens are disproportionately affected by the increasing frequency and severity of climate change emergencies across the Homeland, and currently do not have access to any federal funding to mitigate, prepare for, respond to, and recover from emergencies.

The MNC remains committed to advocating for the priorities of the Métis Nation at the national level and will continue to work to advance the nation-to-nation, government-to-government relationship with the Government of Canada. The MNC remains optimistic about the potential for meaningful collaboration with the Government of Canada, and eagerly awaits the Fall Economic Statement and Budget 2025 for long-term, sustainable, and distinctions-based funding investments that empower Métis Governments to meet the needs of their citizens.

Since 1983, the Métis National Council has been the national and international voice of the Métis Nation within Canada. Through the Canada-Métis Nation Accord, the MNC advocates on behalf of its Governing Members—the democratically elected Métis Governments of Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia—to advance Métis rights and interests within their respective jurisdictions, including the implementation of the Métis Nation’s inherent right to self-determination and self-government. The MNC is committed to accountability and transparency within its operations, and to its relationships with MNC Governing Members. Cassidy Caron is the President of the Métis National Council.