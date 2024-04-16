Asimily and Secolve Partner to Bring Comprehensive IoT Security and Risk Management to Australia

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and SYDNEY, Australia, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asimily , a leading Internet of Things (IoT) risk management platform, has partnered with Secolve , the Australian cybersecurity firm that specializes in providing OT security solutions for customers’ industrial and critical infrastructure. Under the agreement, Secolve will distribute Asimily’s comprehensive solution for IoT risk management and security, including device visibility, vulnerability mitigation, threat detection and incident response, risk modeling, and more.

“Secolve are the OT security specialists in Australia,” said Laith Shahin, CEO and co-founder, Secolve. “We understand the unique IoT and OT security requirements critical to the infrastructure in sectors such as healthcare and manufacturing, where Asimily has an especially proven track record. We look forward to our new partnership and helping organizations in Australia stay ahead of IoT security threats with this partnership.”

Asimily is a uniquely advanced IoT security solution. Through powerful scanning and machine learning, Asimily discovers, categorizes, and predicts critical IoT devices and potential attack targets. It establishes baselines, profiles device behavior, and monitors anomalies to prevent compromises. Asimily’s proactive approach optimizes asset allocation, empowering organizations to strengthen defenses, enhance IoT availability, cut costs, and ensure compliance standards.

“We welcome Secolve to our Partner Program in Australia,” said Peter Hancock, VP of Global Sales, Asimily. “This strategic partnership will enable Asimily to significantly extend our reach in the region and, working closely with Secolve, will protect many more organizations from growing IoT device security threats. Secolve has a great reputation for understanding technology innovation in critical infrastructure and for bringing best-in-class solutions to its clients.”

With Secolve's expertise in technology innovation for critical infrastructure, this collaboration will accelerate the accessibility and adoption of advanced IoT cybersecurity solutions in Australia. The partnership is a game-changer for organizations looking to proactively manage and mitigate cybersecurity risks.

Visit Asimily at GISEC GLOBAL 2024 .

About Asimily

Asimily has built an industry-leading risk management platform that secures IoT devices for organizations in healthcare, manufacturing, higher education, government, life sciences, retail, and finance. With the most extensive knowledge base of IoT and security protocols, Asimily inventories and classifies every device across organizations, both connected and standalone. Because risk assessment—and threats—are not a static target, Asimily monitors organizations’ devices, detects anomalous behavior, and alerts operators to remediate any identified anomalies. With secure IoT devices and equipment, Asimily customers know their business-critical devices and data are safe. For more information on Asimily, visit https://www.asimily.com

About Secolve

Secolve is an Australian OT specialist cyber security firm, working with industrial and critical infrastructure organisations from the Energy, Water, Manufacturing, Mining, Healthcare, Transportation, and Building Automation industries. Secolve’s mission is to protect critical infrastructure from cyber threats and their deep OT expertise allows them to work closely with organizations to plan, test, and uplift their OT cyber security at all stages of the OT security journey. Secolve’s risk-based approach offers unique OT cyber capabilities that allow us to navigate the complex regulatory requirements and cyber threats to OT environments and critical infrastructure.

Secolve further empowers organizations to support security uplift and protect our nation's critical infrastructure from cyber threats with OT-SAT, a video-based security awareness training platform . Their outcome-based training for OT engineers and users, IT and cyber security staff, and C-suite executives is designed by their team of OT experts with hands-on OT experience, to help organizations build a cyber-safe OT culture and ensure everyone understands their role in protecting OT. ​

Asimily Contact

Kyle Peterson

kyle@clementpeterson.com