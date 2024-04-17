Millicom’s Nomination Committee’s proposal for Board of Directors

Luxembourg, April 17, 2024 – In advance of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders (“AGM”) of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (“Millicom”), to be held on May 23, 2024, Millicom’s Nomination Committee proposes:

The election of Maxime Lombardini and Justine Dimovic as new Directors of the Board;

The re-election of María Teresa Arnal Machado, Bruce Churchill, Aude Durand, Tomas Eliasson, Mauricio Ramos, Thomas Reynaud, and Blanca Treviño de Vega as Directors of the Board; and the election of Mauricio Ramos as Chair of the Board.

Pernille Erenbjerg and Michael Golan have decided not to seek re-election.

Maxime Lombardini will bring his extensive experience and track record in leading businesses in the telecommunications industry, as well as the strong knowledge of Millicom that he has gained while serving as President and Chief Operating Officer since September 2023.

Justine Dimovic will bring a wealth of capital allocation, financing, and investment experience, including in the telecommunications section, from her various leadership positions in corporate finance, treasury, banking, and investor relations, including an eight-year tenure in Millicom’s finance function until 2019.

Aude Durand, Chair of the Nomination Committee, commented: “The Nomination Committee is pleased to propose the election of Maxime Lombardini and Justine Dimovic as new Board Directors. The addition of these new directors will strengthen Board’s oversight of Millicom’s operational and financial performance and of its capital allocation and strategic direction.”

Mauricio Ramos, Chair of the Board, added: “On behalf of the Board, the management team, and all shareholders, I would like to extend our gratitude to our outgoing directors for their significant contributions to the Board. Over a period of six years, Pernille Erenbjerg contributed significantly as Deputy Chair and Chair of Millicom’s Compensation and Talent Committee on many key business and compensation related matters during this time. Since his appointment in May 2023, Michael Golan contributed significantly to Millicom’s restructuring program and oversight of financial matters while serving on Millicom’s Audit and Compliance Committee.

In addition, I look forward to Maxime and Justine joining the Board in May.”

The Nomination Committee’s motivated statement and full proposals are available in the corporate governance section of the Millicom website and are presented together with the convening notice to Millicom’s AGM, to be held on May 23, 2024.

The Nomination Committee ahead of the 2024 AGM comprised: Aude Durand appointed by Atlas Luxco; Jan Dworsky, appointed by Swedbank Robur Funds; and Staley Cates, appointed by Southeastern Asset Management; as well as the Interim Chair of Millicom’s Board of Directors, Mauricio Ramos, appointed by the shareholders at the 2023 AGM.

