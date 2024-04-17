Pet Food Preservative Market to Surge US$ 850.5 Million by 2034, Fueled by 2.70% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pet food preservative market is set to be valued at US$ 650.5 million in 2024 and is expected to reach to US$ 850.5 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 2.70% through 2034. Growing demand for premium and organic pet food products is flourishing in the pet food preservative market. With more pet owners opting for products that offer better shelf life and higher quality, food preservatives are becoming more important than ever.



Rise of eCommerce and online sales channels has made pet food products more accessible to consumers and boosted demand for pet food preservatives. Next key driver of the pet food preservative market is the shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly pet food products. As consumers become increasingly environmentally conscious, they are looking for products that are healthy for their pets and good for the planet. Increasing regulations for pet food safety and quality globally have pushed manufacturers to shift towards formulated product solutions.

Some challenges that need to be addressed if the pet food preservative market is to continue to grow. Perception among some pet owners that preservatives are not safe for their pets. Consumers prefer fresh and natural pet food products, leading to a decreased demand for pet food preservatives. Additionally, competition from alternative pet food preservation methods like refrigeration and freezing is seen as a more natural and healthier option, deterring the market growth for preservatives.

The limited availability of certain types of natural and organic preservatives leads to higher costs and limited market penetration, which eventually increases the cost of research for new preservatives, limiting the number of players in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The demand for dog food accounts for a market share of 56.00% in 2024.

The pet food preservative market in the United States is estimated to rise at a whopping CAGR of 13.20% through 2034.

The pet food preservative market in China is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 12.80% through 2034.

The market in Germany has the potential to increase at a 9.60% CAGR through 2034.

The pet food preservative market in Japan is projected to inflate at a CAGR of 4.90% through 2034.

The pet food preservative market in Australia and New Zealand is predicted to rise at a remarkable 3.20% CAGR through 2034.

“Increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly pet food products and ongoing competition from alternates is spurring the future clamor for pet food preservatives,” says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers should invest in research and partnerships for high-quality ingredients to meet consumer demands and regulations. Optimizing production and distribution costs can ensure affordability and accessibility, while marketing campaigns can increase consumer trust and demand for preservative products.

Some key companies like Kemin Industries, BASF SE, E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, etc., are expanding their product line and shifting to sustainable and organic innovations for expanding broadly in the global market.

Recent Developments

Coop Italia added over 200 new pet food options with innovative ingredients like insect flour, protein, and superfoods in February 2024.

In September and November 2023, Corbion launched a sustainable and nutrient-rich pet food product, while Bully Max unveiled a new puppy food formula with TruMune technology for better gut health and nutrient preservation

Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Nisin

Natamycin

Benzyl Alcohol

Salicylic Acid

Sorbic Acid

Natural Acids

Botanical Extracts

Others

By End-Use Application:

Dog Food

Cat Food

By Form:

Powder

Liquid

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Europe



