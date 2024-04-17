Health Advocate Applauds Federal Budget 2024 in providing costing on a National Pharmacare Plan; a milestone in universal free access to contraceptives

OTTAWA, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC) applauds the federal government’s announcement of $1.5 billion in funding over five years to support the launch of the National Pharmacare Plan which will include universal access to contraceptives in Budget 2024. By removing the financial barriers to all contraceptives options, nine million women in Canada will soon have the tools to better control their futures and as a result, improve economic prosperity for the country.



This represents a generational shift when it comes to women’s health care in Canada. Access to contraception is not only a matter of reproductive rights but also a fundamental aspect of public health and equity.

As the national voice on women’s health care, the SOGC has long been advocating for coverage for a full range of contraceptives, including: the pill; the patch; the ring; IUDs; the shot and the implant. By ensuring that all options are available, women will no longer make this decision based on their income.

We urge the government to work with provinces and territories urgently to begin negotiations because it is never soon enough for those in difficult economic circumstances trying to make decisions to pay the rent, or to pay for their prescription. And we also call on the provinces and territories to ensure that all contraceptive options are included in their final negotiations. Time is of the essence here in Canada, but also when reflecting on the threats to women’s health care globally.

Additionally, we were pleased to learn that to make essential menstrual products more accessible, the government is continuing the work of the Menstrual Equity Fund pilot project, which helps community organizations ensure women have the menstrual products they need. We look forward to hearing more in the 2024 Fall Economic Statement.

“The SOGC is pleased with today’s funding commitments in Budget 2024- an important milestone toward universal free access to contraception to all Canadian women. This policy will help ensure that women are empowered with the tools to better control their futures including family planning, educational pursuits and workforce entry and re-entry. We know that income and address should never be barriers to a woman’s ability to control her own future!” – Dr. Diane Francoeur, Chief Executive Officer of the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada

