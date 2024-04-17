Breast Implants Market Size Is Surpassing USD 6.47 Billion by 2033, Growing at Projected 8% CAGR

Newark, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 3 billion in 2023 global breast implants market will reach USD 6.47 billion in 2033. Breast implants are medical devices that assist in reconstructing or augmenting a woman's breasts to suit her preferences, coming in a variety of sizes and shapes. They are made from an exterior silicone shell filled with silicone gel or saline solution. Corrective surgery, breast reconstruction, and cosmetic augmentation are their main uses. For aesthetic purposes, cosmetic breast augmentation makes breasts appear more attractive. Breast reconstruction procedures also make use of breast implants, especially for female patients who have had mastectomies because of breast cancer. Plastic surgeons perform the majority of breast implant operations. Breast implants are necessary for different people. Some receive them to enhance their beauty and increase their self-esteem, while others need them to treat congenital defects or as part of their recovery from breast cancer. Breast implants play a significant part in both medical reconstruction and cosmetic enhancement.



Key Insight of the Global Breast Implants Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



Many women want breast augmentation as a result of societal beauty norms and standards, which are frequently influenced by celebrities who embrace larger or more symmetrical breasts. Growing acceptability and knowledge of cosmetic surgery are driven by developments in medical technology and the extensive social media presence of influencers who have undergone these treatments. The need for breast implant technology is further fueled by technological improvements that give patients more alternatives and better results. Accessibility has also improved due to the expansion of plastic surgery clinics and the availability of skilled surgeons. A further factor in the procedure's rising popularity is that more patients can now afford it, given the increased insurance coverage in the area.



The product segment is divided into silicone breast implants and saline breast implants. In 2023, the silicone breast implants segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 77% and revenue of 2.31 billion.



The shape segment is divided into round and anatomical. In 2023, the round segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 64% and revenue of 1.92 billion.



The application segment is divided into reconstructive surgery and cosmetic surgery. In 2023, the cosmetic surgery segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 66% and revenue of 1.98 billion.



The end-use segment is divided into hospitals, cosmetology clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. In 2023, the hospital segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 47% and revenue of 1.41 billion.



Report Scope and Segmentation -



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 8% 2033 Value Projection USD 6.47 billion Market Size in 2023 USD 3 billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 238 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered by Product, Shape, Application, End-use Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Breast Implants Market Growth Drivers The increasing disposable income and improved access to services

Advancement in Market



A team at the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson discovered a protein that seems to help drive the foreign body response (FBR), which is the body encasing the implant in scar tissue. The team hopes their findings will improve the safety and design of biomedical implants.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The rising discretionary income and enhanced service accessibility.



Cultural and Larger or more symmetrical breasts are frequently emphasised as the ideal standard of attractiveness for women by cultural standards. Women are greatly influenced by these expectations and norms, which drives them to look at breast augmentation as a way to achieve these goals. Furthermore, the demand for cosmetic treatments has increased due to the widespread coverage of these procedures in mainstream media by celebrities and social media influencers, raising awareness and acceptability. Breast implants are now safer and more effective, given the significant developments in medical technology and surgical methods. This increased safety has exacerbated the rising demand for breast augmentation treatments.



Restraints: The expensive nature of breast implants.



Breast augmentation surgery entails several fees. Pre-operative testing, post-operative care, facility fees, surgeon fees, and the cost of the implants themselves are just a few of the expenditures associated with breast augmentation surgery. Some people may not be able to afford breast augmentation due to the high cost of these procedures. The type of implant, the location and experience of the surgeon, the surgical facility, and any additional procedures needed all affect how much breast implants cost. Moreover, insurance usually covers only a portion of breast augmentation. Breast augmentation for aesthetic purposes is one of the elective cosmetic treatments that most health insurance companies do not cover. As such, initial out-of-pocket costs may be high. The high cost of breast implants may constrain the growing market.



Opportunities: There is an increasing number of clinics offering cosmetic procedures.



Cosmetic operations are now more widely available and mainstream, catering to a larger spectrum of people. The proliferation of plastic surgery clinics and the accessibility of skilled surgeons across diverse geographic regions have contributed to this accessibility. Additionally, more patients can now afford the treatment with the advent of new insurance policies that cover financing options for specific breast augmentation situations. Continuous research into surgical procedures and implant materials and technological improvements have produced innovations that provide patients with additional alternatives and maybe better results. By providing more individualised solutions, these technical developments have increased patient happiness and improved breast implants' safety and effectiveness.



Challenges: Risks and complications associated with breast implant procedures.



The risks and complications associated with breast implants can significantly limit their adoption. Risks like capsular contracture lead to discomfort and distortion of breast shape and may potentially require corrective surgery. Implant rupture and changes in breast sensation, including numbness or heightened sensitivity, can occur post-surgery. The risk of infection following surgery can lead to severe complications. The possibility of hematoma also contributes to patients opting out of the procedure. These complications may necessitate additional procedures, prolonging recovery and increasing healthcare costs. These risks and complications lead to reluctance among individuals considering breast implants, which reduces the demand for the same. Therefore, the risks and complications associated with breast implants will challenge the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global breast implants market are:



• ALLERGAN

• Establishment Labs S.A.

• GC Aesthetics

• GROUPE SEBBIN SAS

• Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd.

• HANSBIOMED CO. LTD.

• LABORATOIRES ARION

• Mentor Worldwide LLC

• Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH

• Shanghai Kangning Medical Supplies Ltd.



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Product



• Silicone Breast Implants

• Saline Breast Implants



By Shape



• Round

• Anatomical



By Application



• Reconstructive Surgery

• Cosmetic Surgery



By End Use



• Hospitals

• Cosmetology Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



