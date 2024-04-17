Rogers $1M Season of Canada’s Got Talent: Top Performances from Tonight’s Episode on Citytv

– Rogers is giving this year’s winner $1M, the largest cash prize in Canadian television history –

– Next week’s contestant lineup included below –

Key moments from tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent, include:

  • Singer-songwriter SAM BENTY (Calgary, AB) used an Omnichord to perform an original song about a topic that left the judges divided.
  • 19-year-old NOAH KOSTA (Maple, ON) surprised the audience during his performance of “Cry Me a River” by Michael Bublé; Trish said, “I didn’t expect that from the ripped-jean teenager!”
  • Team Canada Rhythmic Gymnast CARMEL KALLEMAA (Toronto, ON) started her routine as a solo performer and wowed the crowd by having the rest of her team join in. mid-sequence.
  • Magician ALEXANDRA BURGIO (St. Catherines, ON) performed a dangerous routine that had the judges on the edge of their seats; Howie said, “you just levitated your career!”
  • THE ULTIMUTTS (Sparta, ON), a group of rescued animals with disabilities, had the judges smiling ear-to-ear; Lilly said, “I’ve never seen cats do things like that.”
  • EVE PARKER FINLEY (Montreal, QC) performed an original song called “Screw You Steve” which was written based on Eve’s real life online dating experiences.
  • 82-year-old SOON KEUN KWON (Mississauga, ON) received a standing ovation after wow’ing the crowd with his incredible drum playing.
  • Singer SAI JUTTUKONDA (King City, ON) performed a cover of “Jealous” by Labrinth after Lilly found her on TikTok and invited her to audition on the CGT stage; Lilly said, “your life is legit about to change!”

The winner of Canada’s Got Talent’s Million Dollar Season receives a life-changing prize of $1M – the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history – thanks to Rogers, plus financial advice from CIBC. And that’s not all! Every Golden Buzzer recipient will receive $25,000 (totalling $150,000), courtesy of CIBC, to help realize their ambitions.

Together with Canada’s Got Talent, Rogers is committed to investing in premium original Canadian content while fostering homegrown talent. Last year, Rogers contributed approximately $950M to Canadian content and produced over 12,700 hours of unique Canadian programming.

Tonight’s Performances (Tuesday, April 16)

SAM BENTY – Novelty

Calgary, AB

NOAH KOSTA – Singer/Musician

Maple, ON

CARMEL KALLEMAA– Dance Act

Toronto, ON

ALEXANDRA BURGIO– Stunt

St. Catherines, ON

JERRI GALLAUGHER – Animal Act

Mulmer, ON

THE ULTIMUTTS – Animal Act

Sparta, ON

EVE PARKER FINLEY – Singer/Musician

Montreal, QC

SOON KEUN KWON – Singer/Musician

Mississauga, ON

SAI JUTTUKONDA – Singer/Musician

King City, ON

**COMING UP**
A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Contestants (Tuesday, April 23)

BEN STAGER– Singer/Musician

Kitchener/Waterloo, ON

LEVI STANFORD – Singer/Musician

Cardston, AB

NOAH TAJU GEORGE– Novelty

Oshawa, ON

SAM TAJU NINAN – Singer/Musician

Oshawa, ON

SUPER SLICK DUDE – Novelty
Toronto, ON

NORBERT THE TOAD – Novelty

Vancouver, BC

ICEBOXSOUND – Singer/Musician

Montreal, QC

CARSON AND TAYLOR – Magic Act

Sarnia, ON

ASHWYN SINGH – Comedy

Toronto, ON

TOGETHER FOR PEACE – Novelty

Levis, QC

Canada’s Got Talent is produced by MEM Inc., and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.

