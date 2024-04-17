Rogers $1M Season of Canada’s Got Talent: Top Performances from Tonight’s Episode on Citytv

– Rogers is giving this year’s winner $1M, the largest cash prize in Canadian television history –



– Catch up on tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent on-demand or stream on Citytv+. New episodes on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv and Citytv+ –

– Next week’s contestant lineup included below –

– Interviews available by request –

– Applications are open all year long for Canadians to apply at Citytv.com –

– Download photography from tonight’s episode –

TORONTO, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Key moments from tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent, include:

The winner of Canada’s Got Talent’s Million Dollar Season receives a life-changing prize of $1M – the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history – thanks to Rogers, plus financial advice from CIBC. And that’s not all! Every Golden Buzzer recipient will receive $25,000 (totalling $150,000), courtesy of CIBC, to help realize their ambitions.

Together with Canada’s Got Talent, Rogers is committed to investing in premium original Canadian content while fostering homegrown talent. Last year, Rogers contributed approximately $950M to Canadian content and produced over 12,700 hours of unique Canadian programming.

Tonight’s Performances (Tuesday, April 16)

SAM BENTY – Novelty

Calgary, AB



Check Out SAM BENTY's Performance

NOAH KOSTA – Singer/Musician

Maple, ON



Check Out NOAH KOSTA’s Performance

CARMEL KALLEMAA– Dance Act

Toronto, ON



Check Out CARMEL KALLEMAA’s Performance

ALEXANDRA BURGIO– Stunt

St. Catherines, ON



Check Out ALEXANDRA BURGIO’s Performance

JERRI GALLAUGHER – Animal Act

Mulmer, ON



Check Out JERRI GALLAUGHER’s Performance

THE ULTIMUTTS – Animal Act

Sparta, ON



Check Out THE ULTIMUTTS’ Performance

EVE PARKER FINLEY – Singer/Musician

Montreal, QC



Check Out EVE PARKER FINLEY’s Performance

SOON KEUN KWON – Singer/Musician

Mississauga, ON



Check Out SOON KEUN KWON’s Performance

SAI JUTTUKONDA – Singer/Musician

King City, ON



Check Out SAI JUTTUKONDA’s Performance

**COMING UP**

A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Contestants (Tuesday, April 23)

BEN STAGER– Singer/Musician

Kitchener/Waterloo, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

LEVI STANFORD – Singer/Musician

Cardston, AB



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

NOAH TAJU GEORGE– Novelty

Oshawa, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

SAM TAJU NINAN – Singer/Musician

Oshawa, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

SUPER SLICK DUDE – Novelty

Toronto, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

NORBERT THE TOAD – Novelty

Vancouver, BC



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

ICEBOXSOUND – Singer/Musician

Montreal, QC



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

CARSON AND TAYLOR – Magic Act

Sarnia, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

ASHWYN SINGH – Comedy

Toronto, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

TOGETHER FOR PEACE – Novelty

Levis, QC



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Canada’s Got Talent is produced by MEM Inc., and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.

Social Media Links

Canada’s Got Talent on Instagram

Canada’s Got Talent on TikTok

Canada’s Got Talent on YouTube

Canada’s Got Talent on Twitter

Canada’s Got Talent on Facebook

Hashtag: #CGT

Official CGT Destination

Citytv on Instagram

Citytv on Twitter

Citytv on Facebook

Rogers Sports & Media on Twitter

For interview opportunities, please contact:

Citytv – Alessia Staffieri, Alessia.Staffieri@rci.rogers.com, 647.262.8412

Unit Publicists – Erin Richards, erin@hypepr.ca, 416.627.5728; Brigitte Kenny, brigitte@hypepr.ca, 647.967.3272