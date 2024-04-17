Rogers $1M Season of Canada’s Got Talent: Top Performances from Tonight’s Episode on Citytv

– Rogers is giving this year’s winner $1M, the largest cash prize in Canadian television history –
Key moments from tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent, include:
- Singer-songwriter SAM BENTY (Calgary, AB) used an Omnichord to perform an original song about a topic that left the judges divided.
- 19-year-old NOAH KOSTA (Maple, ON) surprised the audience during his performance of “Cry Me a River” by Michael Bublé; Trish said, “I didn’t expect that from the ripped-jean teenager!”
- Team Canada Rhythmic Gymnast CARMEL KALLEMAA (Toronto, ON) started her routine as a solo performer and wowed the crowd by having the rest of her team join in. mid-sequence.
- Magician ALEXANDRA BURGIO (St. Catherines, ON) performed a dangerous routine that had the judges on the edge of their seats; Howie said, “you just levitated your career!”
- THE ULTIMUTTS (Sparta, ON), a group of rescued animals with disabilities, had the judges smiling ear-to-ear; Lilly said, “I’ve never seen cats do things like that.”
- EVE PARKER FINLEY (Montreal, QC) performed an original song called “Screw You Steve” which was written based on Eve’s real life online dating experiences.
- 82-year-old SOON KEUN KWON (Mississauga, ON) received a standing ovation after wow’ing the crowd with his incredible drum playing.
- Singer SAI JUTTUKONDA (King City, ON) performed a cover of “Jealous” by Labrinth after Lilly found her on TikTok and invited her to audition on the CGT stage; Lilly said, “your life is legit about to change!”
The winner of Canada’s Got Talent’s Million Dollar Season receives a life-changing prize of $1M – the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history – thanks to Rogers, plus financial advice from CIBC. And that’s not all! Every Golden Buzzer recipient will receive $25,000 (totalling $150,000), courtesy of CIBC, to help realize their ambitions.
Together with Canada’s Got Talent, Rogers is committed to investing in premium original Canadian content while fostering homegrown talent. Last year, Rogers contributed approximately $950M to Canadian content and produced over 12,700 hours of unique Canadian programming.
Tonight’s Performances (Tuesday, April 16)
SAM BENTY – Novelty
Calgary, AB
Check Out SAM BENTY's Performance
NOAH KOSTA – Singer/Musician
Maple, ON
Check Out NOAH KOSTA’s Performance
CARMEL KALLEMAA– Dance Act
Toronto, ON
Check Out CARMEL KALLEMAA’s Performance
ALEXANDRA BURGIO– Stunt
St. Catherines, ON
Check Out ALEXANDRA BURGIO’s Performance
JERRI GALLAUGHER – Animal Act
Mulmer, ON
Check Out JERRI GALLAUGHER’s Performance
THE ULTIMUTTS – Animal Act
Sparta, ON
Check Out THE ULTIMUTTS’ Performance
EVE PARKER FINLEY – Singer/Musician
Montreal, QC
Check Out EVE PARKER FINLEY’s Performance
SOON KEUN KWON – Singer/Musician
Mississauga, ON
Check Out SOON KEUN KWON’s Performance
SAI JUTTUKONDA – Singer/Musician
King City, ON
Check Out SAI JUTTUKONDA’s Performance
**COMING UP**
A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Contestants (Tuesday, April 23)
BEN STAGER– Singer/Musician
Kitchener/Waterloo, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
LEVI STANFORD – Singer/Musician
Cardston, AB
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
NOAH TAJU GEORGE– Novelty
Oshawa, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
SAM TAJU NINAN – Singer/Musician
Oshawa, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
SUPER SLICK DUDE – Novelty
Toronto, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
NORBERT THE TOAD – Novelty
Vancouver, BC
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
ICEBOXSOUND – Singer/Musician
Montreal, QC
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
CARSON AND TAYLOR – Magic Act
Sarnia, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
ASHWYN SINGH – Comedy
Toronto, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
TOGETHER FOR PEACE – Novelty
Levis, QC
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Canada’s Got Talent is produced by MEM Inc., and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.
