Theolytics successfully closes latest financing raising total of £19M ($24.5M) and welcomes Sound Bioventures as new investor

Oxford, UK April 17th, 2024. Theolytics, a biotechnology company developing next-generation oncolytic viral therapies, today announced it has successfully closed its latest financing round, raising a total of £19M ($24.5M) with the addition of Sound Bioventures as a new investor. Sound Bioventures joins a strong international syndicate of existing investors participating in the round that includes M Ventures, Taiho Ventures, Epidarex Capital, Oxford Science Enterprises and the University of Oxford.

The proceeds from this financing round further strengthen the company’s position as it advances its lead oncolytic adenovirus - THEO-260 - into clinical trials in ovarian cancer. The first trials are planned for this year and will aim to demonstrate safe, effective administration, and provide insight to the candidate’s dual cancer/cancer-associated fibroblast-killing and immunomodulatory mechanism of action when administered by intravenous or intraperitoneal routes in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer patients.

Following this investment, Thomas Tan, Principal at Sound Bioventures, will join Theolytics’ Board of Directors.

Charlotte Casebourne Stock, Chief Executive Officer of Theolytics, said; “We're on the brink of a potential step-change for the oncolytic adenovirus field. Our lead asset THEO-260 will be entering the clinic this year, and at this key juncture we are pleased to complete this significant financing and welcome Sound Bioventures as a new investor alongside our existing investors. Sound Bioventures’ extensive oncology experience, network, operational expertise and collaborative approach will bring important benefits to Theolytics and I am delighted to welcome Thomas Tan to our Board.”

Thomas Tan, Principal at Sound Bioventures, added; “The oncolytic virus modality is rapidly evolving, and we believe that Theolytics is well positioned at the forefront of this exciting therapy area. With THEO-260 about to enter the clinic, we see a significant opportunity to help bring an important and potentially practice-changing therapy to the many women suffering from this fatal disease. I look forward to working with the Board and management team bringing our hands-on approach to support the company’s unwavering fight against cancer.”

“THEO-260 has the potential to bring a much-needed new therapy to ovarian cancer patients and their families that are impacted by this devastating disease,” said Mike Grey, Executive Chair of the Board. “Theolytics is at a pivotal point as it approaches its first clinical trial and we are delighted to welcome Sound Bioventures, a highly knowledgeable and experienced investor with extensive oncology and company building expertise, to our group of leading international investors.”

About Ovarian Cancer (OC)

It is estimated that around 7,500 women in the UK and 20,000 women in the US will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2024. More than 75% of cases will be diagnosed at an advanced stage (grade-III/IV) with less than 25% of patients expected to survive for more than five years.

Standard-of-care, first-line treatments combine cytoreductive-surgery, platinum-based chemotherapies, and paclitaxel. Although initially effective, more than 70% of patients relapse within three years and become resistant to platinum-based therapies. There are no effective treatments for platinum-resistant OC and at this point patients have a life-expectancy of less than 12 months.

About THEO-260

THEO-260 is a next-generation oncolytic adenovirus for the treatment of (platinum-resistant) ovarian cancer. It is highly efficacious in killing cancer cells and cancer-associated fibroblasts in ovarian cancer patient tumour samples. The destruction of cancer-associated fibroblasts, in addition to cancer cells, is a potentially differentiating feature of THEO-260 as cancer-associated fibroblasts in stromal-rich tumours are a barrier to the effectiveness of many cancer treatments. THEO-260 is being explored as a therapeutic for intravenous and intraperitoneal delivery.

About Theolytics

Theolytics is working to develop next-generation oncolytic viral therapies. The company has pioneered a new approach to develop efficacious, targeted candidates suitable for systemic intravenous delivery.

The company is focused on the advancement of its lead program THEO-260 into the clinic with the ambition of providing better outcomes for patients with ovarian cancer, for whom current treatment options are limited. Additional pipeline programmes in preclinical development include novel candidates developed for colorectal cancer and hematological malignancies where there remains significant unmet need.

Theolytics, which was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Oxford, UK, is backed by international life sciences investors M Ventures, Taiho Ventures, Epidarex Capital, Oxford Science Enterprises, Sound Bioventures and the University of Oxford.

