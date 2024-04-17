United States Telehealth Weight Loss Market Report 2024: Surge in Telehealth Weight Loss Programs Amidst GLP-1 Medications Boom - Analysis, Forecasts, and Consolidation Insights for 2025

Dublin, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The U.S. Telehealth Weight Loss Market" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering



The report includes in-depth analyses of: the scope of telehealth usage in the U.S., telehealth user demographics, pros and cons, criticisms, investment in telehealth, 2020-2024 market/revenue estimates, 2028 forecasts, what fees are charged by telehealth companies, recent competitor and market developments, comparisons of weight loss coaches and telemedicine coaches (number, salaries, by state), and the GLP-1 compounding pharmacies situation and its effect on the market.

This new Marketdata report presents an analysis of weight loss programs provided by various telehealth/telemedicine platforms. Telehealth soared during the pandemic in 2020 as consumers stayed home and communicated with their physicians via Zoom video calls and by phone, email and chat. The number of telehealth companies exploded. Then, in 2021-2023, as demand for the GLP-1 weight loss medications took off, many of these telehealth providers added weight loss plans based on access to these drugs, plus support.

The market became more crowded in 2023, as more telehealth companies entered the GLP-1 drugs market, and consumers began to return to in-person doctor visits. The percent of American adults using telehealth services fell from 37% in 2021 to 22% by 2023. 2025 could be a difficult year where we see consolidation, as the GLP-1 meds shortages disappear with new production capacity and the many compounding pharmacies stop making compounded semaglutide that so many dieters are now using.

Includes profiles for: Weight Watchers Clinic, LifeMD/Medifast, Noom, Ro.co, Calibrate Health, AmWell, Amazon Health, Teladoc, Form Health (Lilly Direct), Hims & Hers, Mochi Health, Form Health, and 10 more.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Study Scope & Methodology

2. Nature of the Market

Summary: scope of telemedicine services and how many exist, market characteristics

Rationale for telehealth, during the COVID-19 pandemic and since then, pros and cons

Types of care available via telemedicine

Pros and cons of telehealth

Investments in telehealth: some major companies funded by investors (Noom, Virta Health, Calibrate, Wellory)

Criticisms of telehealth, discussion: barriers to usage for low-income households, the elderly, rural populations, poor Internet availability

Table: Telemedicine usage across the United States - map, adults percent usage by state



3. Demographics: Who Uses Telemedicine Services?

National use in 2021, percent of U.S. adults, government survey findings (by age, sex, ethnic group, region)

National use in 2022-2023

Top reasons for using telemedicine, SingleCare data

The typical costs of telehealth, satisfaction rates

Telemedicine Services Used for Weight Loss

NIH government survey findings, types of weight loss interventions, background of providers/health coaches

4. Market Size & Growth

Methods uses to estimate market size, estimate by Truist equity analyst - obesity management telemedicine market size

Methods of estimating market size, known data versus assumptions

Typical subscription fees and per visit fees charged by telehealth firms, annual spending by consumers for telemed services

GLP-1 drugs and Telehealth market analyses by: J.P. Morgan, McKinsey & Co., PEW Research

Marketdata analysis and estimate of market size in 2020 during the pandemic

Marketdata analysis and estimate of market size in 2022-2023

Marketdata Forecast of market size in 2028, discussion of factors affecting demand

5. Profile of Health Coaches and Telemedicine Weight Loss Coaches

Profile of all health coaches: number, growth, average salaries (data from BLS, YourCoachHealth, Glass Door, Indeed.com, Glass Door, Payscale.com)

Factors affecting growth, 2028 forecast

The weight loss coaching market: discussion, why commercial weight loss company coaches were laid off since 2020

Telephonic health coach salary averages, top paying industries

Tables: Health coach salaries, by state Estimated number of weight loss coaches, by company, market value



6. Compounding Pharmacies: The Controversy Over Weight Loss Drugs

Discussion: reasons for using compounded Semaglutide (GLP-1 drugs) (price, brand name shortages)

FDA regulation, pharmacy operations

Lack of regulatory oversight and surveillance, risks for consumers

Consumer lack of information about reputable versus dubious compounding pharmacies

Profiles of two largest compounding pharmacies: Red Rock, Hallandale Pharmacy

7. Weight Loss Telehealth Competitor Profiles

(Company description, contact information, specialties, services, number of weight loss clients, revenues, etc.)

Summary: subscription fees, visit fees, popular telehealth platforms mentioned on social media

Table: Major Weight Loss Telehealth Company Metrics (estd. no. of weight loss clients, monthly subscription fees, monthly website traffic)

Profiles Weight Watchers Clinic LifeMD (Medifast) Noom Eli Lilly Direct Teladoc Ro.co Mayo Clinic Calibrate Found Health FORM Health Mochi Health AnWell Fridays Health Amazon Health (One Medical) Costco (Sesame Care) Doctor On Demand HealthTap Plushcare Lavendar Sky Health Hello Alpha Walmart Health Virtual Care (MeMd) Everly health



8. The Weight Loss Apps Market

Discussion of market size, major competitors

9. Reference Directory

List of telehealth trade associations, surveys, journals/magazines, articles, experts

