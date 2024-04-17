HRT INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that HireRight Holdings Corporation Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against HireRight Holdings Corporation (“HireRight” or “the Company”) (NYSE: HRT) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition:

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired HireRight securities pursuant to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's October 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/HRT.

Case Details:

According to the Complaint, HireRight provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions to a customer base characterized as a “diverse set of organizations, from large-scale multinational businesses to small and medium-sized businesses, across a broad range of industries.” The Company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name and boasts a purportedly “robust pipeline of opportunities developed by [its] sales team to continue to attract new customers and take share in the market.”

On October 6, 2021, HireRight filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the SEC in connection with the IPO, which, after an amendment, was declared effective by the SEC on October 28, 2021 (the “Registration Statement”).

Then, on November 1, 2021, HireRight filed a prospectus on Form 424B4 with the SEC in connection with the IPO, which incorporated and formed part of the Registration Statement (the “Prospectus” and, collectively with the Registration Statement, the “Offering Documents”).

The Complaint alleges that the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and that they were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Specifically, the Offering Documents made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(1) HireRight was exposed to customers with significant employment and hiring risk and the Company derived greater revenue growth from existing client hiring than from new client hiring;

(2) as a result, the Company’s revenue growth was unsustainable to the extent that it relied on the stability of its current customers’ hiring and/or the profitability of securing new customers;

(3) accordingly, HireRight had overstated its post-IPO business and/or prospects; and

(4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

According to the Complaint, on January 19, 2023, Stifel, a brokerage and investment banking firm, downgraded HireRight’s stock from a Hold to a Buy, prompting several market analysts to issue publications discussing the downgrade. For example, Seeking Alpha reported that Stifel found HireRight to be exposed to large technology firms where there is more acute employment and hiring risk, and that more of the Company's growth comes from existing client hiring than from new.

On this news, HireRight’s stock price fell $0.88 per share, or 7.5%, to close at $10.75 per share on January 19, 2023.

What’s Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/HRT or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in HireRight you have until June 3, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

