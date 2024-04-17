INOD INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Innodata Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit!

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Innodata Inc. (“Innodata” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: INOD) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition:

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Innodata securities between May 9, 2019 and February 14, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/INOD.

Case Details:

Innodata is a global data engineering company that purports to be “delivering the promise of AI to many of the world’s most prestigious companies.” The Company states that it provides AI-enabled software platforms and managed services for AI data collection/annotation, AI digital transformation, and industry-specific business processes.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements as well as failed to disclose material facts including that Innodata: (1) did not have a viable AI technology; (2) its Goldengate AI platform is a rudimentary software developed by just a handful of employees; (3) it was not going to utilize AI to any significant degree for new Silicon Valley contracts; (4) it was not effectively investing in research and development for AI; and (5) based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about Innodata’s AI business and development and related financial results, growth, and prospects.

The Complaint further alleges that, as a result of Defendants’ wrongful acts and omissions and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company’s common stock, Plaintiff and other Class Members have suffered significant losses and damages.

What’s Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/INOD or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Innodata you have until April 22, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

