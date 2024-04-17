Philippines UPS System Market Forecast for 6% CAGR During 2023-2029, Driven by Surging Development and Proliferation of Data Centers and Colocation Facilities

Dublin, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines UPS System Market 2023-2029 Companies, Share, Analysis, Growth, Revenue, Value, Industry, Size, Outlook, Forecast & Trends: Market Forecast By KVA Ratings, By Applications, By Regions And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Philippines UPS system market is anticipated to register significant growth in the coming years owing to surging development in the commercial and industrial sectors along with the proliferation of data centres and colocation facilities in the country.

For instance, Beeinfotech opened its first data centre in the Philippines called "The Hive" in 2021, which is the largest telco-neutral data center facility in the country, with an initial capacity of at least 3,000 server racks that can accommodate up to 45U rack height. Additionally, ST Telemedia Global Data Centers (STT GDC) Philippines, is earmarking a $1 billion investment to establish the largest data center in the Philippines which is scheduled to initiate operations in 2025 with an initial capacity of 28 megawatts, expandable to 124 MW in its full operational phase.

Furthermore, with 60 hotel projects currently under construction in the Philippines expected to be completed by 2025, there is an anticipated surge in demand for UPS Systems as backup power sources for critical equipment in the coming years. Moreover, UPS manufacturers such as APC by Schneider Electric, Eaton, and Vertiv have established a strong presence which is expected to foster heightened competition and innovation in the UPS market, potentially driving advancements in technology and service offerings.



According to this research, Philippines UPS System market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2023-2029. Philippines Department of Budget and Management had submitted a budget proposal of $222.35 million for ICT and digitalization in the coming year. This transformation is expected to generate a large volume of data and is anticipated to gain the attention of international data center providers to host in the country, thereby expected to increase the demand for uninterrupted power supply systems in the coming years.

These factors are driving the Philippines UPS Systems Market Growth. Moreover, rising tech startups such as MoneyMax.PH, Serious MD in the country has surged the demand for zero power downtime as most industries and businesses in the Philippines have begun to implement UPS systems as a few seconds of power outage causes abrupt data and financial losses.



The UPS system industry in the Philippines faces impediments to reaching its potential due to increased raw material costs, particularly a surge in aluminium prices, coupled with infrastructure limitations, prompting end-users to optimize with high-performance batteries despite the resulting cost challenges.

Market Segmentation by kVA Rating

50.1KVA-200KVA UPS dominates the Philippines UPS system industry owing to rising data centres. However, the UPS system ranging between 20.1-50 KVA rating is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years on account of its growing application in the industrial and commercial office sector.

Market Segmentation by Phases

Phase 3 UPS system dominates the Philippines market due to its expansive power capacity, especially in the high-powered and high-capacity range, which makes them well-suited for a diverse array of applications, ranging from small businesses to large enterprises.

Market Segmentation by Applications

Commercial use of the UPS system is expected to increase significantly in the coming years owing to the government's substantial investment of $222.35 million in digital transformation initiatives. This investment is expected to drive increased data traffic, leading to a growing demand for data centers. Thus, to ensure a reliable power supply for these data centers, there will be a corresponding boost in demand for UPS market in Philippines.

