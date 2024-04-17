Myasthenia Gravis (MG) Treatment Industry Forecast to 2030: A $2.5 Billion Market Dominated by Alexion Pharma, Grifols, Avadel Pharma, Novartis, Pfizer, AbbVie, and Roche

Dublin, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global myasthenia gravis treatment market is expected to reach an estimated $2.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing awareness of rare diseases, the introduction of biologics and approval of promising medications, along with the growing use of immunotherapies.



The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital and clinic markets. This study includes a forecast for the global myasthenia gravis treatment by treatment type, end use, and region.



Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market by Treatment Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Cholinesterase Inhibitors

Chronic Immunomodulators

Monoclonal Antibodies

Rapid Immunotherapies

Thymectomy

Others

Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market by End Use [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies myasthenia gravis treatment companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the myasthenia gravis treatment companies profiled in this report include:

Alexion Pharmaceutical

Grifols

Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Novartis

Pfizer

AbbVie

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market Insights

Monoclonal antibodies will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to high degree of precision and improved efficacy in the treatment of myasthenia gravis.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rise of immunotherapies and monoclonal antibodies, increased healthcare expenditure, the presence of approved R&D facilities as well as favorable reimbursement scenarios.

Features of the Global Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market

Market Size Estimates: Myasthenia gravis treatment market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Myasthenia gravis treatment market size by treatment type, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Myasthenia gravis treatment market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different treatment type, end use, and regions for the myasthenia gravis treatment market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the myasthenia gravis treatment market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

